Leeds signed Italy international Gnonto on transfer deadline day last summer with the teenager a relatively unknown quantity by Premier League standards. After almost a season in England’s top flight, Gnonto has steadily made a name for himself, scoring and assisting on a handful of occasions during what has been a testing campaign for the Whites.

Even those in Switzerland as recent as last season were none-the-wiser to Gnonto’s top-level ability, so says Gaetano Berardi, drawing on his own experience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Italian outlet Gianluca Di Marzio, the ex-Leeds defender reveals his one and only on-pitch encounter with the Leeds youngster.

LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Gaetano Berardi of Leeds United reacts during his final game as he leaves the pitch during the Premier League match between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road on May 23, 2021 in Leeds, England. A limited number of fans will be allowed into Premier League stadiums as Coronavirus restrictions begin to ease in the UK. (Photo by Lynne Cameron - Pool/Getty Images)

"I didn't know him much but everyone spoke very highly of this young man. He had come in in the second half and gave us a lot to do defensively,” Berardi said, chuckling to himself, according to the Italian source.

Berardi references a 1-1 draw between Gnonto’s former club FC Zurich – with whom he won the Swiss Super League title – and FC Sion last season, whom Berardi represented at the time. Now, Berardi skippers AC Bellinzona close to the Swiss-Italian border, competing in the second tier, however his one-year deal expires at the end of the campaign.

It is little surprise then, the 34-year-old is already thinking about life after his playing career, explaining ex-Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa has inspired him to take up a coaching role once he hangs up his boots.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad