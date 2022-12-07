England and West Ham United lynchpin Declan Rice has been struck down by illness just days before the Three Lions face France in a crucial FIFA World Cup knockout tie with France. The 23-year-old missed training at the team’s Al Wakrah base on Wednesday ahead of Saturday evening’s clash against Les Bleus at the Al Bayt Stadium.

Boss Gareth Southgate has relied on Rice from the start of each of England’s four World Cup matches so far but a late decision may ultimately need to be made if the Hammers midfielder is deemed unfit to play. The game against Didier Deschamps’ reigning world champions promises to be the Three Lions’ sternest test on the international scene since their EURO 2020 Final defeat on penalties to Italy 17 months ago.

If Rice is deemed unavailable from the start on Saturday, Southgate may turn to former Leeds man and current Manchester City defensive midfielder Kalvin Phillips. Despite the 27-year-old’s lack of gametime this season, his performances at the European Championships last summer may persuade the England boss that he is worthy of a start in one of the nation’s most pivotal fixtures in recent memory.

AL KHOR, QATAR - DECEMBER 04: Kalvin Phillips (L) and Declan Rice of England celebrate after the 3-0 win during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between England and Senegal at Al Bayt Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Phillips has been beset by injury since his summer transfer to Man City, featuring off the bench on just four occasions for Pep Guardiola’s side. Nevertheless, Phillips has appeared twice for England at this tournament, even registering an assist on his World Cup debut with a long ball up to Marcus Rashford who converted the Three Lions’ third against Wales in their Group B finale.