Leeds United fans will love what pundit has just said about Elland Road

Chris Sutton expects to see Leeds United ease by Plymouth Argyle to claim their place in the hat for the FA Cup fifth round draw. The Whites, fresh from their 1-0 win over Sutton's former club Norwich City on Wednesday, host Plymouth on Saturday afternoon and they'll have high hopes of continuing their unbeaten record at Elland Road this season.

Leeds comfortably saw off Peterborough United at London Road to reach the fourth round of the competition and while they will be focused on winning promotion back to the Premier League, Daniel Farke may well see the benefits of a run in the cup. Plymouth are not to be taken lightly, of course, having pushed the Whites close on their last trip to West Yorkshire in November.

But, the south coast outfit haven't won on the road all season and Sutton doesn't see a way in which that changes, with the pundit insisting Elland Road will be a place teams will be keen to avoid as the competition progresses.

"It's pretty clear who are the favourites here - Leeds haven't lost at home all season, while Plymouth haven't won away," Sutton, who predicts a 2-0 home win, said in his BBC predictions column ahead of the weekend ties. "Leeds needed an added-time penalty to beat Preston on Sunday but it was the right decision. I am a big fan of their manager Daniel Farke, who did really good things at Norwich, and they are right in the mix now for automatic promotion.