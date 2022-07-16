Leeds United find themselves in a vastly different place to where they were in the latter stages of the 2019/20 campaign.

Two successive seasons in the Premier League have brought their fair share of mixed fortunes - as well as the departure of Marcelo Bielsa, the arrival of Jesse Marsch, and a whole host of other high-profile exits and acquisitions.

At the time of writing, the Whites are preparing for the new top flight campaign with a tour of Australia, but things were almost unrecognisable a couple of years ago.

Still navigating the peak of the global Covid-19 pandemic, Leeds were scrabbling to finish their Championship season in the hope of securing promotion back to the Premier League after a painfully lengthy absence of 16 years.

On July 16th 2020, the Whites moved to within just a single point of doing exactly that, thanks to a 1-0 win over Barnsley at Elland Road, courtesy of a Michael Sollbauer own goal.

After the victory, Patrick Bamford was sent out to face the media in a post-match press conference, but was left in fits of laughter after being interrupted by Director of Football, Victor Orta.

The striker was attempting to answer questions from the press when the Spaniard loudly sparked a rendition of “We’re Leeds United, we’re top of the league”, much to the player’s bemusement - and amusement.

Bamford initially stopped in his tracks, asking: “Is that Victor?”, before enquiring as to whether or not the listening journalists could hear the Elland Road chief’s wild chanting too.

The England international added: “I can’t even see him, I can just hear him!”, and swiftly wrapped up his interview while laughing in disbelief.