Left-back Firpo had his wedding to Julia Torralbo streamed live on his Instagram account and Leeds supporters were quick to notice fellow Whites Raphinha, Mateusz Klich and Daniel James among those watching on.

Hundreds tuned in live for the ceremony and alongside the congratulations offered to the happy couple, dozens of messages were sent in Raphinha's direction asking him to stay at Elland Road, despite transfer interest from Barcelona and other Champions League outfits.

The Catalan giants have made no secret of their desire to bring the Brazilian, currently away in Japan on international duty, to Camp Nou this summer, although their financial situation remains unclear and Leeds are yet to be made a serious offer. The Whites remain in the driving seat thanks to the Premier League status they secured on the final day of the season and have vowed not to let their star winger, who has two years left on his contract, to go on the cheap.

Firpo, meanwhile, who joined Leeds from Barcelona last summer, was seen taking his place in a chapel alongside his bride, to a choir's rendition of Coldplay hit Fix You. The pair and their young daughter moved to West Yorkshire from Spain following his £13m move in July 2021 and got engaged in October.