DAVID WATKINS

The three points won last weekend against Wolves should be a huge confidence boost as we make the long journey down to Southampton, a journey that proved pointless in every sense last season as we witnessed one of the worst performances ever seen under Marcelo Bielsa.

This time we face a Saints side that, despite taking the lead against a fancied Spurs side last week, was ultimately humiliated 4-1.That is the one thing that makes me nervous! They will want to bounce back quickly so I’m sure it will be a more resolute Southampton we face.

It's set to be a scorcher on the south coast when Leeds take on Southampton this weekend (Photo by BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

We have the tools to beat them, but, as we saw against Wolves, we will need the rub of the green to tip the balance in our favour.

Defensively we are still susceptible to the counter-attack and you have to think Saints will try to exploit that. Our pressing game will suffer too in the heatwave that is forecast.

I’m therefore staying on the fence again this week and think we might get a point which would still represent a fine start to the campaign.

Prediction: Southampton 1 Leeds United 1.

ANDREW DALTON

So, Act One last weekend had the perfect start to the new season as Leeds came from behind to win on the opening day of a Premier League season for the first time since 2002, which ironically was the last time Leeds won their opening two top-flight games.

Back then it was Manchester City and West Bromwich Albion, this time they'll be hoping it will be Wolverhampton Wanderers and Southampton.

Saints got off to the worst possible start to the new season with a 4-1 hammering at Tottenham Hotspur and will be hoping to bounce back against Jesse Marsch's side.

It won't be easy, but I feel Southampton could be in for a long season and if Leeds can make it two wins from two, it will set them up nicely going into the Chelsea game the following weekend.

Leeds were well beaten at St Mary's last season, but I don't expect the same result this time round.

The last time Leeds travelled to the south coast for a Premier League game in August, Michael Bridges went away with the match ball having scored a hat-trick. Patrick Bamford hat-trick anyone? Prediction: Southampton 1 Leeds United 2.

ANDY RHODES

After such a good start last week, fans will make the long trip down to St Mary’s tomorrow with much more optimism.

Southampton are widely tipped to struggle this season and, after just one win in 12 at the end of last season, the omens don’t look good.It’s a chance, then, for United to continue their fine start to the campaign.

Brenden Aaronson looked like a player well worth his transfer fee last week, while Rodrigo stepped up to continue his fine form from pre-season.Leeds will be wary of the threat coming from James Ward-Prowse, while new boy Joe Aribo will also carry a threat going forward.Jesse Marsch will have earmarked the two opening games as fixtures that could bear results ahead of trickier games against Chelsea and Brighton.Unlike last season, if Leeds can get points on the board early, it’ll go a long way to calming any lingering nerves.

Prediction: Southampton 1 Leeds United 1.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds travel to the south coast buoyed by their opening win over Wolves. Last season they lost 1-0 at St Mary’s and the less said about that performance the better. They never got into the game and there were obvious and worrying signs of what was to come.

Southampton started last season really well but after the new year their form slumped and although their Premier League status wasn’t questioned, more is expected of the squad this season.

They started well against Spurs going one up but ended the game losing 4-1 so will be hoping to start their home campaign with a better result against Leeds.Jesse Marsch will probably keep the same line up as against Wolves, none of the absentees are fit and there is an old saying that you shouldn’t change a winning team. Mat Klich played an impressive part in the second-half improvement after coming on but Adams and Roca are expected to start with Rodrigo just behind Bamford.Despite Southampton losing on the opening day I still think they are no pushovers. It is hoped that no free-kicks are conceded just outside the area as they have James Ward-Prowse who can be deadly if given an opportunity.

I’d love another ‘W’ on the board but think a draw wouldn't be a bad result on the day.

Prediction: Southampton 1 Leeds United 1.

MIKE GILL

Saturday's performance and result was just the shot in the arm that Jesse Marsh's men need to kick-start their season.

Last season's visit to St Mary's was an abject and miserable performance which was one of the first signals to many of us that we were in for a long hard fight to retain Premier League status.This time though, confidence will be high in the Leeds camp for the trip to the south coast.

The Saints had a tougher challenge in their first game and were comprehensively beaten by Spurs.Ralph Hassenhuttl is a seasoned campaigner and he will be using the reverse to motivate his charges and there is no doubt that they will be relishing the confrontation.Leeds seem to have bought wisely in the summer window and the new signings will undoubtedly grow in stature.

A setback in this game would be unhelpful and at least a point is needed to maintain the momentum. That's what I am going for.