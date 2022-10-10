The defeat left Leeds without a win from their last five games and having amassed just two points out of their last possible 15.

The Whites sit 14th in the Premier League table and just three points above the drop zone but three points off eighth and with a game in hand.

The visit of table-topping Arsenal is next and opinion was divided on the level of positives to take.

ENCOURAGEMENT: From Whites boss Jesse Marsch, above, during Sunday's 2-1 defeat against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park. Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images.

Here is what the YEP Jury had to say on Sunday’s 2-1 defeat at Selhurst Park.

ANDREW DALTON

London, why always London! A game of what can only be described as one of two halves saw Leeds dominate the first 25 minutes only to come out on the wrong end of a 2-1 scoreline.

Leeds deservedly took the lead after a mazy run from Brenden Aaronson which hit the post and Pascal Struijk was in the right place at the right time to fire in the rebound and send the away fans into raptures.

Patrick Bamford looked sharp on his first start since Southampton and forced a smart save from Guaita.

Edouard equalised from a free kick after 24 minutes and Eze won the game for the hosts 14 minutes from time.

As for Leeds, it maybe five without a win but there are some positive signs.

ANDY RHODES

After the start they made to the game, Leeds will be incredibly disappointed with the end result.

Dominant would be an understatement with Brenden Aaronson pulling the strings throughout the open half hour.

United were deserving of being at least two goals in front and a second might’ve taken the game away from Palace.

Instead, the needless free-kick gave the home side a route back into the game when Leeds were firmly on top.

From there, the likes of Zaha and Eze were able to influence the game like everyone knows they can and Leeds struggled to keep pace.

Looking at the bigger picture, that’s five games without a win and nine goals conceded.

After the season’s three opening games this has been a poor run and results need to change.

The positive signs were there in the performances of Aaronson and Jack Harrison, but defensively, Leeds are committing the same old mistakes.

KEITH INGHAM

Once again the faithful made a fruitless trip down and back up the M1 with nothing to show for it.

The 2-1 defeat to Crystal Palace once again showed the limitations of this squad.

It’s not a criticism of the players but of the tactics currently used by Jessie Marsch.

We are far too narrow and easy to play against.

If Leeds had had a decent half in the first half they fell short in a disappointing second period and Palace scored the winner with less than 20 to play, captain Liam Cooper once again at fault.

After Chelsea there has been a general ‘falling off’ and it’s now nearly two months since that win.

Sorry but something has to change with some width used to get around teams because the way we are playing just isn’t working.

Arsenal up next so it is hoped work is done on the training field to try and find a way to make a game of it next Sunday.

MIKE GILL

A great start from United was enhanced by some wizardry from Brenden Aaronson who weaved his way through the Palace defence to see his fine effort hit the far post with goalkeeper Guaita beaten.

The rebound eluded Jack Harrison but not the onrushing Pascal Struijk who picked his spot driving the ball home confidently.

The Whites piled on the pressure but were guilty of wastefulness especially a rusty-looking Patrick Bamford who stabbed a golden chance at the Palace keeper when the ball should have been in the back of the net.

The Whites were made to pay midway through the first half when Edouard headed home Olise's beautifully taken free kick.

A much more subdued performance in the second half saw the Whites struggle to create much danger and Palace started to turn the screw and, predictably, Leeds were once gain made to suffer as Eze grabbed the points with a fine individual effort.

DAVID WATKINS

I had this game down as a defeat so I can’t really be too disappointed.

But, having started the game so well, and having taken a deserved lead, it is annoying how we then faded away for the final hour of the game and the way we defended – or didn’t defend – for the two Palace goals was a bit of a worry.

There was no sign of the troubles to come when Pascal Struijk put us ahead in the 10th minute; it was an almost-perfect start. Palace were not able to deal with the Leeds press.

But then, when Liam Cooper gave away a soft free kick and we let three Palace runners have free rein in our box, the writing was on the wall and Edouard got on the end of Olise’s free kick.

Leeds hardly had a kick after that and, just as we did against Villa, we continually gave away soft free kicks all over the pitch. We then allowed Eze to slalom across our area to fire home.