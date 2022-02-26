It didn’t take very long for Leeds United to go behind against Tottenham Hotspur this afternoon, with Matt Doherty opening the floodgates.

Tottenham’s new signing, Dejan Kulusevski, went onto double their lead only five minutes later, before Harry Kane added a third with only half an hour on the clock.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side came close to scoring on a couple of occasions but couldn’t take their chances, before Son Heung-Min made it 4-0 with five minutes remaining.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The loss leaves Leeds three points above the bottom three, with only Norwich currently sat on a worse goal difference.

The Whites were booed off after suffering their fourth successive defeat and making it 20 goals conceded in five matches.