All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Leeds United as the return of club football comes into sight.

Leeds United are now just days away from restarting their Championship campaign as the international break enters its final days. The Whites face Rotherham United away from home on Friday night, and they will be looking to make it four wins on the bounce.

Daniel Farke's men have almost halved the gap to leaders Leicester City over the course of the last two games alone, and they will sense an opportunity against a struggling Millers side. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news surrounding Elland Road.

Jordan on lawsuit

Former Crystal Palace chief Simon Jordan believes Leeds, Burnley and Leicester City have little chance of winning a lawsuit against Everton over Financial Fair Play breaches.

Jordan questioned on TalkSPORT: “You’ve got three clubs, why are these the only three clubs that have been affected by Everton’s breach of financial fair play? There have been nine clubs affected by it, where does this £350million loss come from?

“Does it come from season one, does it come from season two? Where was this £20million spend overspent, on whom and where? Which particular circumstances did it affect and which particular team? I’m not suggesting that there isn’t a merit in it, I’m suggesting it is a very, very, very difficult argument to prove and that’s why I don’t see it being anything other than tabloid tales.”

Gray latest

Transfer insider Dean Jones believes Leeds won't be concerned about Archie Gray leaving the club despite talk of interest from Liverpool of late. Jones told GiveMeSport: "I don’t think Leeds will be especially concerned. Gray is ingrained in the culture of Leeds. He’s hungry to become part and parcel of that team and that setup. So, I think he’ll stay at Leeds for the time being.

