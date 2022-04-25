Leeds United fans rejoice at Jesse Marsch's 'strongest' line-up to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League

@RobinKochprop5: What a team.
@LUFC_Duffy: Looks good to me.
@4KTJF: European charge is on.
@MarkMcFarlane29: Big having Kalvin back tonight, massive for the end of the season
@Futbolkc: This is our best line-up right now. Go get em boys.
@Hank_LUFC: New manager and yet we persist with James as a striker. Baffling.
@ThruitallLUFC: Huge huge huge huge huge game. To have KP back could be such a difference, but not a ton of attacking options on the bench. Could’ve done with Summerville on the bench.
@ConnorMOT92: Decent line up that.
@UnderscoreFreds: Diego Llorente would have to Cryuff turn the ball into the goal before poor Robin Koch gets a crack at centre back.
@H_Bottley: Strongest line up I’ve seen in a while. Hopefully Gelhardt can get some minutes and a goal as well. Come on.
@19MOT19: Is this the best team we’ve had all season?
@Flythewhiterose: That is the strongest line-up we can possibly go with minus Bamford right now.
@Samsamsamsam92: I like.
@RobHLUFC: Not sure how James keeps starting at 9.
@ConnorPratchett: Justice for Joffy.
@Superlufc1919: Happy with that.
@Ash_LUFC_: Very good team, Phillips is back! COME ON LEEDS.
@Heppelltron: We have The Yorkshire Pirlo back in the starting 11. Everything is gonna be just fine.