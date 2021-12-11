@1NTKNM1 I’ll be gobsmacked if we keep it anything below 2-0 #LUFC

@bielsaball28 @LUFC James upfront instead of gelhardt = pain.

@_mattf7 The first thing I think when I look at that starting XI is “we will win zero headers today”. #lufc

@sincerelyadamo Unsure how Lewis Bate doesn’t make this squad tbf. Also, if Struijk isn’t injured and has simply been left out, that’s beyond worrying. #lufc

@Ryan_Godfrey95 It’s gonna be a long afternoon

@FlyTheWhiteRose Errrrrrr, maybe a few questionable decisions. Shacks back at RB, and Ayling drops in CB. Looks like Pascal hasn’t made it and still injured too. Maybe Roberts plays better as the Number 9, but we use what we got. No game changers on the bench again. In Bielsa we trust. #ALAW #MOT

@KDH17x Should’ve played Klich in the 10, James on the left, Tyro up top.