Leeds United fans react to Brighton line-up as Jesse Marsch brings in Joe Gelhardt for crunch relegation clash

@Jacko_LUFC: COME ON JOFFY YOU BEAUTY!!

@PureLeeds: Probably our strongest team. No silly back five hopefully - pleased about that.

@Harymc71652458: Great team.

@Lufc_Jake_: Nice.

@Jonathanpric3: Finally. A team we can get behind. At least until four minutes past two.

@ThruitallLUFC: Gelhardt starts. Hopefully gets an actual go of it this time. Attacking options down to the bare bones now.

Joe Gelhardt taking in the pitch ahead of kick-off with Kristoffer Klaesson and Sam Greenwood. Pic: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

@Jack_LUFC: The fact this is our strongest team says everything about how this season has gone.. two games to prove me wrong.

@HGBoyes: I like it. COME ON.

@Yorkie19631910: I approve, come on you mighty Whites.

@RyanThomasMMA: Start for Joffy! Could've started Shackleton at right back, but can't really do much more with what's available to be honest. Hopefully Burnley result stays and buoys the team, and let's try nick something today.

Leeds United head coach Jesse Marsch. Pic: Stu Forster.

@Aidan_LW13: That’s a lot better.

@KyleIOWromans: Come on Joffy you beautiful young man.

@BenhamT96: If this is Raphinha at right wing back I don’t know if I can watch this anymore.

@Leeds_Lord: Probably the best team we could put out. Perhaps would have liked to have seen Shackleton at right back with some pace and energy but this will do.

@Robertkas88: Probably the best 11 we have at the minute, time they showed some balls today and get us a win at all costs! Be nice to see Harrison and Raph play as wingers!!!