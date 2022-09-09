The Premier League have taken the decision to postpone matches this weekend following Queen Elizabeth II’s passing on Thursday, September 8.

Discussions took place on Friday morning to determine whether it would be appropriate to continue with the sporting schedule after the monarch’s death.

Despite Government guidance stating events would not be subject to a blanket postponement, the Premier League have decided to call off this weekend’s top flight games in line with the English Football League, National League and the Football Association as a mark of respect.Leeds United’s game with Nottingham Forest at Elland Road on Monday evening has also been postponed, along with Saturday and Sunday’s fixtures.

Leeds and Spurs hold a minutes silence in honour of the Queen Mother before the FA Barclaycard Premiership match at White Hart Lane, in 2002 Mandatory credit: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Meanwhile there are similar concerns over next weekend's fixture list due to ‘the likelihood of police being redeployed en masse to London ahead of the Queen's funeral’, report the Telegraph.

Many supporters – Leeds United fans among them – have taken to social media to offer their condolences to the Royal Family as well as share their verdict on the postponement, which has so far reflected a majority of fans respectfully disagreeing with the Premier League.

Leeds fan Paul Herbert (@1973LeedsUnited) said: “People can go shopping, to the pub or a club……but kids can’t play football of a weekend,” in response to the FA’s decision to postpone all grassroots football as well as the professional game.

Twitter user @rt1979rt said: “I understand the sentiment, the lack of notice isn’t fair though.”

@BarneyLUFC21 offered their thoughts on the matter: “Elland Road singing the National anthem would be something else.”

@TBradley23 said: “It looks odd now that other sports are continuing. Should have been a show of unity between all major sports - by either postponing or carrying on as normal with a show of respect before kick-off.”

@NScriv on the other hand appeared to be in favour of the postponement: “It’s about RESPECT end of not a debate”

They were joined by Mick Burns (@burmic) and others: “Probably the right decision imo [in my opinion]”

@AndrewCrowther_: “I agree. But also footy is about entertainment and joy and for one weekend it's understandable that this could be put back. Lots of chance to pay mass respect when we next get together.”

Julie Booth (@girliefan) said: “Exactly the right decision. There’s plenty of other ways to show respects than a minute at a football game! I’m sorry for those who have lost money. The premiership should be proud they are paying respect. That this should happen once in the lifespan of most people is no hardship.”