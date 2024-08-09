Leeds United fans predict new season finishing position, team changes and Portsmouth result

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The new season is finally here, and Leeds United’s fans have had their say on Saturday’s Portsmouth opener and predictions for the 2023-24 Championship campaign.

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on the curtain-raising visit of Pompey including their expected team changes and, longer term, where each of them are predicting Leeds to finish.

DAVID WATKINS

And so it all begins again! And not a minute too soon for me. With the news full of riots, vandalism and looting, not to mention an overload of Olympics, it’s good to get back to some football.

'TIME HAS COME': For 20-year-old Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph, above, to start. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Leeds closed out their five-match pre-season with a fifth win last Saturday when they efficiently defeated a Valencia team intent on stopping us by all means possible, as witnessed by the red card issued to striker Rafa Mir for trying to rearrange Ethan Ampadu’s nose and lunging at Junior Firpo.

Despite 25 players leaving this summer and only four new faces arriving, Leeds look like a decent prospect for a good Championship season. But, we must hit the track running, which demands a first-day win against former Leeds defender Conor Shaughnessy and his Pompey team-mates.

Portsmouth have had an unconvincing pre-season. Starting with three wins, albeit all against non-league opposition, they then struggled against League Two MK Dons, drawing 1-1 and, while Leeds were beating La Liga side Valencia, Pompey were losing 2-0 at League One Charlton.

I’m predicting a comfortable win for Leeds – 3-0, anything less and the doubts will already kick in.

United finishing position: Leeds to achieve promotion.

KEITH INGHAM

So here we are. The start of the 2024/25 season is almost upon us.

As expected, Leeds had to sell two of their stand-out performers of the previous season due to the failure to go up automatically or via the play-offs. In all, 18 players have left the club. So far only four have been brought in – Jayden Bogle at right-back, Joe Rothwell in midfield, Joe Rodon and keeper Alex Cairns.

The starting XI still looks strong but many question how the club would cope with injuries to key players. A few people, including myself, have wondered what has happened to the £80m+ the owners reaped through the summer sales of players.

I’m expecting the team to line-up as they did in the last friendly, with Mateo Joseph leading from the front – the youngster has had an impressive pre-season and deserves his chance. Willy Gnonto is expected to swap from right to left wing. I think we will start the season with a 2-0 win.

I’d argue that our first XI is a match for anybody but if injuries happen, the ones left on the bench will have to fill in and I feel that without additions, a play-off place might be the best we get.

United finishing position: Top two...with more signings, play-offs...without them.

NEIL GREWER

The first game of a new season is not always a good indicator of future performance or success (likewise pre-season games) but nevertheless Saturday's league opener against Portsmouth is a game Leeds United will be desperate to win and put in a good performance following the disappointments in May.

However, pre-season results and performances do suggest this game is winnable although Pompey will be desperate not to get off to a losing start following their promotion from League One I expect the starting XI to be the same as the Valencia friendly – an XI good enough to win this game

Whilst quality additions to the squad are required, I do like the new options we have such as Ethan Ampadu dropping into a back three allowing the full-backs to press forward, Georginio Rutter and Brenden Aaronson giving guile and something different on the wings and Joe Rothwell being a progressive No 8.

With the loss of Crysencio Summerville, we need more goals and creation from the whole team plus nous to crack the inevitable low blocks we will face and the options listed can provide this – supported by a few new faces hopefully.

United finishing position: Second place.

ANDY RHODES

This year’s close season feels like it’s been rather short. The Euro 2024 finals obviously helped us through but, for many, thoughts of the play-off final will still linger.

For others, they will have moved quickly on to Saturday’s opener against Portsmouth. Fears will persist, though, with players leaving and gaps still there in Daniel Farke’s squad.

We all knew deep down that Crysencio Summerville’s exit was inevitable, but how the 49ers respond will be of greater importance. For now, we move on with Willy Gnonto, Georginio Rutter and Dan James as the likely attacking midfielders – it’s still not bad, is it?

With a newly-promoted team up first, you never know how they will get on. Ipswich Town dominated last season but Portsmouth aren’t as hotly tipped.

Leeds are the favourites for promotion but there won’t be many bets placed until the close of the transfer window. If they can reinvest more of the Archie Gray and Summerville money, there shouldn’t be a single side that United should fear.

United finishing position: Second place.

MIKE GILL

After a short close season thanks to England’s extended run in the European Championships we will assemble again to do battle with promoted Portsmouth.

Despite the loss of Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville, the pre-season games have produced satisfactory results. The transfer window is open for a good while yet and you can be sure that there will be plenty of business still to be concluded.

The performance against Valencia was particularly satisfying. The La Liga side were taking the match seriously as they fouled their way through the unfriendly encounter.

A 2-1 win for United flattered their opponents and their late tic-tac-toe deflected consolation goal was a total fluke. Georginio Rutter and Mateo Joseph were the scorers and also the stand out players and you get the feeling that Joseph’s time may have come at last.

Portsmouth are an unknown quantity but having seen what Ipswich Town achieved last season, it will pay United to treat them with caution. Still, a home win should be achievable.

United finishing position: First place. I am predicting that Leeds will be promoted as champions, but then I say that at the start of every season!