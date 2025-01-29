Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United supporters have been praised for their generosity and spirit after a four-figure donation to local NHS charities by The Square Ball.

The Square Ball's 2025 calendar collaboration with a Marcelo Bielsa-inspired American graphic designer has raised £7,500 to help fund vital research into breast cancer.

All of the profits raised by online sales of this year's calendar have gone to the Leeds Cancer Centre and the Leeds Breast Cancer Research Group, via the Leeds Hospitals Charity at St James’s Hospital in Leeds.

The fanzine and podcast group have now raised more than £65,000 for the Leeds Hospitals Charity since 2013 and donated more than a quarter of a million to good causes through their charity walks, Christmas party, 24-hour marathon stream and various sponsorships.

This year's calendar boasted illustrations by American artist Emily Tartanella, a graphic designer based in Washington DC. Tartanella became a Leeds fan during the Bielsa era and included promotion hero Stuart Dallas in the calendar designs. "“I became a Leeds fan in large part during the beginning of the Bielsa era – I just wound up seeing a bit of buzz about that team, and then when I caught some games, I was just so captivated by the style of play, the energy, the momentum, followed by getting into the history of the club in the past," she said. "It was so different from the kind of soccer/football I was watching at the time. I was hooked from the get go, and never looked back.

"I'm a proud member of our local DC Leeds Supporters group, which meets for almost every game at one of our local bars, Tallboy in DC. The early kick-offs are a bit tricky, although it's been done before for big matches. I was so excited to get to work with The Square Ball on the calendar – I've been a fan for ages and it was a perfect opportunity to get to contribute something for a good cause. Each piece was a real labour of love, as I got to research the particular player, my favourite kits they'd worn, dive through old photos, etc. I'm so pleased we were able to raise as much as we did for charity and honoured to have been a part of the process! The TSB team were great collaborators and always happy to support a good cause.”

Paul O'Dowd, magazine co-editor and head of commercial at The Square Ball said the charity is one close to their hearts. "“It is a pure labour of love for the TSB team to work on the calendars every year," he said. "Some people close to TSB have sadly been affected by cancer although thankfully, with very positive outcomes. It therefore feels a perfect fit for us to raise funds for the hard-working teams at the Leeds Cancer Centre and the valuable support that the Leeds Breast Cancer Research Group offers.”

The Square Ball's supplier, Print.Inc, produced the calendars at cost and waived their fulfilment fees so that a larger amount could be donated to the charity.

Paul Watkins, director of fundraising at The Leeds Hospitals Charity, paid tribute to the generosity of Whites supporters. "A massive thank you to The Square Ball for their biggest year yet of calendar sales in aid of Leeds Hospitals Charity," he said. "The £7,500 raised from their 2025 calendar will continue to support vital research into breast cancer at Leeds Teaching Hospitals, as well as wider projects in Leeds Cancer Centre. The year-on-year success of their fundraising – which now stands at over £65,000 – is also testament to the generosity and spirit of Leeds United fans to support a local cause. Thank you everyone."