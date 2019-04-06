Leeds United fans pay tribute to Istanbul deaths 19 years on at Birmingham City

Have your say

Leeds United fans came together on Saturday afternoon at St Andrew's to remember Christopher Loftus and Kevin Speight.

The two Whites fans tragically lost their lives ahead of United’s UEFA Cup tie against Galatasaray in Turkey 19 years ago this week.

United fans remembered the pair in the 19th minute of the clash with Birmingham City by turning their backs on the game in remembrance.

Leeds fans observed the minute tribute by chanting "turn your backs for Kev and Chris" which was also met by applause from the home crowd.

The anniversary falls on April 5 with the trip to face the Blues the closet fixture to that date.