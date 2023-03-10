Leeds United fans on Whites selection must, 'rank bad' call and disagreement over Brighton visit

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on expectation for Saturday’s visit of the Seagulls including a selection must and the lasting effects of a ‘rank bad’ Whites call.

MIKE GILL

Javi Gracia and his team return to Elland Road for the visit of Brighton, a team that have punched above their weight for a few years now. The Whites look more solid at the back but continue to fire blanks up front. This problem would be bad enough if chances were being created and not converted.

START OF THE PROBLEM: The injury to Leeds United's top scorer Rodrigo, above. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

The major difficulty against Chelsea was the lack of creativity unlike the clashes with Southampton and Fulham where good opportunities were not seized upon. Our home support did lift the team against Southampton and we cannot afford anything other than top performances from everyone at home.

Whether it’s asking a lot of him or not, Willy Gnonto has to start every game where he is available as Jack Harrison, Crysencio Summerville and Brenden Aaronson all struggle to find consistency. Every struggling team knows that a win makes a massive difference and United’s best chance of bagging a win will always be at Elland Road.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 1.

MIKE GREWER

This game will present a considerable challenge for Leeds. Brighton are free scoring and bang in form. I am expecting Brighton to play for the win and thus be a lot more adventurous than Southampton were in the last home game – this may help Leeds with our quick players having more space to operate but we will have to be more clinical in front of goal.

The Leeds defence is improving and is at last settled with improved options going forward from defence, but the striking options are hardly firing on all cylinders. Set plays could be crucial for both teams. Three points would be massive but we may have to settle for one and once again hope our rivals do not take advantage of this.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 1.

ANDY RHODES

With Leeds’ situation being as desperate as it is, it feels like each week is taking an age to pass by. However, with Javi Gracia still working to put his stamp on his new team, there is reason to be optimistic.

Of course, Brighton have the ability to put any side to the sword and, as a side chasing European football, they will go into this one as the favourites. In fact, tomorrow’s visitors haven’t lost an away league game since October so a United victory will be some achievement.

While Leeds look more organised in defence, we all know the key issue is finding the net themselves. Gracia’s team need someone to find form in front of goal in time for the run-in. If no-one manages to step up, we’ll be in for a prolonged series of tight games and fine margins. This will by no means be a straightforward home game but, if Leeds can find a win, it may act as a springboard to better things.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Brighton & Hove Albion 0.

KEITH INGHAM

Tomorrow, Javi Gracia’s charges face a much-improved Brighton team who are making a challenge for a place in Europe next season. Many expected the club to falter after they lost their manager Graham Potter but this hasn’t been the case and they have actually got better under their new coach Roberto De Zerbi.

Gracia is hoping that he could have at least a couple of players back from injury. Bamford, missing at Chelsea could be back as may Cooper and Struijk. Leeds' problem without doubt is putting the ball in the net, a problem that appeared since Rodrigo limped out of the FA Cup tie with Accrington.

That was a rank bad decision by Jesse Marsch but we can’t be reliant on just our forwards and it’s time the midfield ups its goal output too. It’s a big ask to win but if they don’t, it basically means we need to win at least five of the remaining games left. That’s a tough ask in the form they are in.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Brighton & Hove Albion 2.

DAVID WATKINS

Leeds are in a relegation battle, of that there can now be no doubt. The bottom nine sides are currently covered by only six points and I’d be hard-pressed to decide which three of them will ultimately lose the battle.

Games are proving to be incredibly tight too, four of our last six league games were all decided by a single goal and I can only see that trend continuing as Leeds host Brighton. The Seagulls of course won the reverse fixture by a single goal back in August.

Can Leeds beat the high-flying Seagulls? Of course, they can. Will they? I’m not so sure. The defeats at Forest and Everton severely dented my confidence although the games against Man United and even the narrow defeat to Chelsea gives at least some cause for hope. Can we crack a Brighton defence that has conceded only 29 goals this season? It hurts to say so, but I fear not and I can see a narrow defeat incoming again.