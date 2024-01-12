Leeds United return to Championship action at old foes Cardiff City on Saturday – ahead of which there is mixed expectation from the club’s fans.

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on the weekend’s trip to Wales to face the Bluebirds including several Cardiff warnings, a particular position worry and a departed player vow.

DAVID WATKINS

After the relatively stress-free trip to Peterborough United in the FA Cup last weekend, it is now back to the reality and pressure of the chase for Championship promotion and a tricky-looking visit to south Wales and the Bluebirds of Cardiff.

'FULL OF BEANS': The hope for 'dynamic duo' Georginio Rutter, left, and Crysencio Summerville, right, for Leeds United's Championship clash at Cardiff City after their FA Cup rests. Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images.

Our dynamic duo of Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville got a well-earned rest as they weren’t needed at Peterborough so hopefully, they come out full of beans this week when they are sure to resume their starring role in the chase of Ipswich Town for that all-important second automatic promotion spot; surely Leicester City are now long gone?

The performance of Ethan Ampadu at centre-back will no doubt give Daniel Farke food for thought, especially with Pascal Struijk unavailable. If so, it would be tempting to play Ethan there again and maybe continue to use Jamie Shackleton at full-back to free Archie Gray to slot into the Ampadu midfield role; lots of options now.

Whoever plays, you have to think nothing less than a win will do for Leeds to keep up the pressure on the top two and against a team that was humbled 4-0 in the Cup at Hillsborough and which has been erratic, to say the least, in the Championship. It’s a hard one to call though.

KEITH INGHAM

A good seven days has seen Leeds United start the new year with two 3-0 wins with much-changed line ups. Tomorrow will bring a stern test, as it usually is when Leeds travel to Cardiff City. It’s not really a happy hunting ground. I remember post-Covid expecting Leeds to restart the season well but a 2-0 reverse put doubts into some minds but promotion was achieved after that initial setback.

I also remember their incident-packed FA Cup win back in 2002 when Leeds were riding high in the Premier League. Leeds’ last win there was in 2016 – a 2-0 victory with goals from Chris Wood and Pablo Hernandez. With Illan Meslier likely to return in goal, who should start at either end of the field?

Does two-goal Patrick Bamford keep his place meaning Joel Piroe is back on the bench? I’d love to see a win but I think a draw might be a decent result from our trip to South Wales. All the best to Luke Ayling who left Leeds to join Middlesbrough on Wednesday morning. Football has a very short memory but we will always remember ‘Bill’.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1 Leeds United 1.

NEIL GREWER

This is traditionally an awkward game for Leeds United but this season I am more optimistic than for previous visits to Wales. Two wins in 2024 should result in high confidence and certainly the goals have been flowing. Attacking-wise we have improved options with Patrick Bamford back on the goal trail.

In midfield, Archie Gray looks impressive in his preferred role and there are really positive selection issues for the attacking section of the team. The defence remains a concern however with Pascal Struijk still out of the picture. But full-back positions are an issue.

With Sam Byram still a slight doubt, Junior Firpo can deputise at left-back but there remain concerns over his defensive abilities with far too many crosses being allowed in my opinion. At right-back with Djed Spence jettisoned, we are back to the options of makeshift midfielders of Jamie Shackleton or Archie Gray (both of whom have been shown wanting in this position at times).

In summary, I believe Leeds will have enough to win the game tomorrow.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1 Leeds United 2.

ANDY RHODES

It’s back to league duty for Daniel Farke’s men and back to the Welsh capital which, as we all know, hasn’t been the happiest of hunting grounds for Leeds United in recent years. You have to go back to Luke Ayling’s debut season in a United shirt for the last time the club won at Cardiff City, and there has only been one victory in all competitions since.

The Bluebirds are one of a number of teams chasing the play-off places but, perhaps fortunately, their form has been built on a solid run on the road. Leeds, meanwhile, have struggled on their travels but, as we all know, they have the tools to succeed on any ground in the division.

To win here, the forward players will need to be on form once again, but Farke will have a selection headache in choosing his team. Patrick Bamford has arguably earned a start, and that would likely mean dropping either Joel Piroe or Georginio Rutter. However Leeds line up, they will have to prepare themselves for a real battle.

Prediction: Cardiff City 1 Leeds United 2.

MIKE GILL

A fine performance at Peterborough United should put the Whites in a good frame of mind for the long trip to South Wales. A big improvement in away form must be top of United’s new year resolutions wish list.

Cardiff City’s home form is not what it used to be and their overall performances have not been too impressive either. Their FA Cup journey is already over, having been dispatched from the competition 4-0 by Sheffield Wednesday.

They eased past relegation candidates QPR on New Year’s Day but they have struggled to put a string of consistent form together. With the season just past the halfway stage now, Leeds need to kick on and this game should present a good opportunity.

Selection problems remain at full-back and in the centre of defence but Ethan Ampadu has reminded us that versatility can be added to his growing list of attributes. In all other areas, United have good cover, meaning that the rest of Daniel Farke’s selection dilemmas are of the sort that most managers love to have. One point is a must but three would be better!