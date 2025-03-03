Leeds United’s fans have had their say on the weekend’s draw against West Brom.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United’s winning run was ended as West Brom left Elland Road with a 1-1 draw - but what did the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on Saturday’s stalemate against the Baggies including thoughts on an ‘ineffective’ player performance but perspective call and final 11 games hope.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds’ impressive winning run came to an end as a well disciplined West Brom team stopped them getting another three points. The 1-1 draw still kept a three-point gap at the top of the Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds went in front within 10 minutes, Junior Firpo adding to his goal at Sheffield United with a superb header from a Dan James cross.

They didn’t extend their lead due to a lacklustre first half that saw West Brom equalise through Darnell Furlong just before the break.

United just couldn’t get behind a resolute West Brom defence in the second half, even with the introduction of Mateo Joseph and Willy Gnonto to try and up the ante.

Joseph hit the bar with a shot after a barnstorming run and James also had a really good opportunity but he shot into the side netting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Brom could have grabbed all three points but for a superb block tackle by Joe Rodon in the last minute.

To be honest it wasn’t the best performance by Leeds, too many times the final ball wasn’t good enough but you have to credit West Brom who denied them space.

If you look at the recent results, seven points from nine is a really good return considering they have played three of the top six in the division.

Man of the match: Joe Rodon.

NEIL GREWER

This was a game Leeds United could have won but in truth so could West Brom, both through late flourishes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the end the ‘expected goals’ stat told the story with Leeds achieving just over one and WBA just below.

There were few decent chances created with West Brom trying to play a bit and not parking the bus.

Junior Firpo once again arrived in the penalty area unannounced to head home a Dan James cross within 10 minutes of kick off but after that Leeds spurned chances and lacked a cutting edge.

The Baggies equalised later in the half when a free-kick was intelligently headed goalwards by Darnell Furlong and such was the loop on the header the ball ended up falling under the bar and into the net – a little fortunate perhaps but you make your own luck sometimes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the second half, Leeds dominated but failed to create and James and substitute Mateo Joseph were guilty of wasting chances.

Brenden Aaronson was ineffective and Joel Piroe below par.

Perhaps more substitutions could have been made and earlier on.

Man of the match: Jayden Bogle – he never stopped and looked most likely to create something.

DAVID WATKINS

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We all knew it was unlikely we’d win all our final 12 games, even though we were on such a hot streak.

In hindsight, maybe we should have foreseen that the Albion, draw specialists that they are, could get a point at Elland Road.

I’d been convinced though that West Brom’s recent erratic form didn’t suggest they’d be the ones to halt our momentum.

The early Leeds goal from our new super-striker Junior Firpo ought to have been the platform to go on to win the game but the visitors had at least as many opportunities to win it as we did, so a draw was probably a fair result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Certainly the match stats suggested there wasn’t much between the sides; Leeds shaded the possession and the goal attempts although the Albion restricted us to just two shots on target with most of our 15 efforts blocked by stout Albion defending.

We were fortunate too that John Swift dragged his early effort wide of Illan Meslier’s goal or it could have been Leeds going a goal down early doors.

No damage done, and hopefully now, with 10 of our final 11 games to be played against bottom half of the table teams, we can start another winning streak at Pompey next Sunday.

Man of the match: Junior Firpo.

MIKE GILL

After enjoying a diet of caviar since Christmas, the bread and dripping didn’t taste very good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It started well enough with Junior Firpo rising to flick home a fine header from yet another great Dan James assist and you could be forgiven for thinking that Leeds were on their way to picking up another three points.

West Brom refused to accept this mindset. John Swift almost opened the scoring early in the game, but this time sent in a free-kick to the far post.

Darnell Furlong then timed his leap perfectly and placed a fine looping header behind the Leeds defence.

United piled on the pressure in the second half with Mateo Joseph grazing the goal frame, and Dan James having a fine effort diverted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Baggies had their moments as well and came closest when Joe Rodon produced a goal-saving intervention as he stole the ball from Tom Fellows in the penalty area.

A good performance from both sides and a timely message to the Whites that they are not invincible and that another 11 tough challenges lie ahead of them.

There’s now the chance to rest and regroup for the long trip to Portsmouth and another ludicrous early kick-off time next Sunday.

Man of the match: Ao Tanaka.