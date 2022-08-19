Leeds United fans on what they expect against Chelsea and potential Whites problem for Blues

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here is the YEP Jury take on Sunday afternoon’s clash against Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side at LS11.

ANDREW DALTON

After a promising start to the new season, old foes Chelsea make the visit to Elland Road on Sunday afternoon as Leeds look to make it three unbeaten at the start of a Premier League season for the first time since 2001-02.

LEADING HOPE: Leeds United striker Rodrigo who fans hope will continue his strong start to the season in Sunday's clash against Chelsea at Elland Road. Photo by Marc Atkins/Getty Images.

Fans will be hoping that Patrick Bamford will be fit to lead the line and hopefully be buoyed by the return of Joe Gelhardt.

Chelsea come to Elland Road having thrown away a victory in a feisty London derby against Tottenham last time out.

I fancy Leeds to make it a tough encounter for the side from the capital.

I know the season is only two games old but it's the first time since January 2002, we have gone into a league encounter with the Blues, ahead of them in the table.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Chelsea 1.

ANDY RHODES

After a disappointing end to the game last Saturday, Leeds will be hoping to put things right against a strong-looking Chelsea.

The Blues look in good form despite throwing away a lead of their own at the weekend, but Chelsea will be without Thomas Tuchel after his touchline shenanigans with Antonio Conte.

It remains to be seen how Leeds will line up, but fans will look forward to seeing more of Luis Sinisterra.

He has the potential to unsettle a Chelsea side that won’t have seen how Jesse Marsch plans to use him.

The weakness that Leeds have is still out on the flanks, which both Wolves and Southampton exploited well.

The defence will need to be on top form if we are to get anything from the game

Despite the draw at Southampton we remain unbeaten and still have a sense of optimism.

If we can stay in the game against Chelsea, who knows what could happen.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Chelsea 2.

KEITH INGHAM

Four points from two games is a very respectable return, it could and should have been six but for a poor last 20 minutes against Southampton.

The game against Chelsea puts Leeds against one of the supposed ‘super six’, a term given to teams looking to set up a European Super League a year or so back.

The ‘Pensioners’ fought out a 2-2 draw on Sunday which saw Spurs level matters in injury time through Harry Kane which brought a touchline bust up between the two managers Conte and Tuchel and saw both of them sent off.

Chelsea beat Everton 1-0 on opening day and sit in seventh place on the same points as Leeds in sixth.

They have sold two strikers in the summer and are actively trying to boost their forward line in the run up to the end of the transfer window.

They still have a squad of players that will challenge Arsenal and Spurs for a Champions League place.

Leeds have not yet signed a left-back or a striker which most fans are asking them to do and both Patrick Bamford and ‘Joffy’ Gelhardt slight doubts for the game.

Rodrigo will hopefully continue his superb start to the season.

My heart says Leeds can get something out of this game, even a draw, but my head says that our decent start to the season could end this weekend with a defeat. I hope I’m wrong.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Chelsea 3.

DAVID WATKINS

Four points from our opening two games against Wolves and Southampton, four that ought to have been six, suggests we are at least competitive with the also-rans of the Premier League.

On Sunday, though, we get our first examination by one of the big six.

The worry is that, good as our midfield play and our finishing has been, defensively we do appear to have some issues.

Two poor teams have managed to get behind us too often and catch us on the break and there were also spells in both games where we were second best.

If those issues persist against Chelsea they could well wallop us!

Chelsea themselves look to have started well with a narrow win at Everton and then the 2-2 draw with Spurs, so I’m sure they will fancy their chances at Elland Road.

I’d guess Patrick Bamford will be missing and maybe Joffy too but the way Rodrigo is playing as a ‘9’ I’d stick with him and bring in Matty Klich or maybe Adam Forshaw to start.

Prediction: Leeds United 1 Chelsea 3.

MIKE GILL

Sunday brings the sternest test of the new season as Leeds face old rivals Chelsea.

United had little to offer at their last meeting at Elland Road losing 3-0.

The Whites looked like relegation fodder before salvation arrived with the results against Brighton and Brentford.

This will be a fascinating encounter because Leeds could turn in a far better performance than last season and still lose by a similar margin.

Chelsea will be without N'golo Kante and the lovely Thomas Tuchel is unlikely to be (dis)gracing the technical area after his bizarre antics last Sunday.

However given the vast resources available to the London club, neither of these factors will carry much bearing on the result.

Yet again our main concerns will be who is, and who is not available for this match.

We live in hope that Patrick Bamford or Joe Gelhardt, or even both, will be fit to face the Blues.

Rodrigo needs support if he is to continue his impressive start and we are yet to see much of Luis Sinisterra.