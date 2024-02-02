Leeds United fans on top-two opening but Whites fear, front line suggestion and attacker chance

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on tonight’s 8pm kick-off against the Robins including a front-line suggestion, another chance for an attacker and a Whites ‘fear; over the upcoming run.

NEIL GREWER

This is a game of massive significance – a win puts the Whites temporarily second in the league which sends out all the right messages from a Leeds perspective. A victory is achievable but will not be easy and, again, we enter a game with full-back options stretched.

BETTER: Leeds United's front line with Patrick Bamford, above, in the no 9 role. Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images.

Writing this prior to the transfer window closing, I do expect some reinforcement to fill the void left by Luke Ayling and Djed Spence but do not expect any involvement in this game. And, with other injuries to Pascal Struijk and Dan James, the squad will be stretched.

On the positive side, we have options up front and, in Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville, have potential match winners, but we will need to be more clinical in front of goal than last time out against Plymouth. Bristol have enjoyed cup success recently plus have been active in the transfer window and, thus, are sure to give us a competitive game.

I think weathering the early storm will be crucial and, if successful, Leeds can grow into the game and, hopefully, seize control, then convert the chances.

ANDY RHODES

With the FA Cup at the back of our minds for at least a few days, Leeds begin their marathon run of four long away trips in three weeks at Bristol City. The hosts are fresh from a battling 2-2 draw at a resurgent Coventry and, with just two defeats in their last 11 games in all competitions, they may fancy themselves at home.

Leeds will travel to Ashton Gate hoping to achieve what Premier League West Ham and Nottingham Forest couldn’t and get the win. After resting some key players in the cup last week, Daniel Farke’s side may feel somewhat rejuvenated. Others, such as Georginio Rutter and Ethan Ampadu, have played a lot of minutes and, in a run of games like this, the fear is that the schedule will catch up with certain players.

As we learnt in Marcelo Bielsa’s first season in charge, having a small squad can damage a team’s promotion prospects. Let’s hope that Farke can navigate his way through a potentially tricky spell.

Prediction: Bristol City 1 Leeds United 2.

DAVID WATKINS

Having parked the FA Cup for a few days, it’s back to the main event with another tricky-looking Championship challenge. Bristol City are a side that can only be described as unpredictable, as shown by their results in January.

In the FA Cup third round, they managed to knock out Premier League West Ham, albeit after a replay at Ashton Gate and with West Ham missing key players and having Said Benrahma sent off. Then, in the fourth round, they drew with Nottingham Forest and have a replay to come next week.

In the Championship, though, City failed to win at all in January with two draws (Coventry and Watford) and two defeats (Preston and Millwall). A full-strength Leeds playing their ‘A’ game ought to secure the three points, other things being equal and with no shooting ourselves in the feet!

Psychologically, this is a big moment; a win propels us into second place, at least until Ipswich and Southampton play on Saturday, Ipswich having a tough trip to Preston while Southampton go to Rotherham. The table suggests this should be no more difficult than the Cardiff trip a couple of weeks ago but, as we all know, ‘we are Leeds’ and, sadly, calamity is our specialty!

Prediction: Bristol City 1 Leeds United 0.

KEITH INGHAM

By the time this goes to print, Leeds United’s owners may or not have got a player in, my feeling is they won’t and if they don’t it will be a missed opportunity to boost Daniel Farke’s squad.

Tonight’s opponents Bristol City have only managed only one win in their last six games, which was an FA Cup third round win over West Ham United at Ashton Gate. They also took Nottingham Forest to a replay last weekend. Their 10 wins and seven draws have brought them a mid-table place in the Championship.

Farke is hoping that Archie Gray will return after missing last weekend’s FA Cup tie. Apart from Jaidon Anthony, nobody showed enough to play against City so the majority of the team, apart from Dan James – who’s injured – should come back in.

Joel Piroe didn’t do enough to claim back his place in the team and to be honest it looks better with Patrick Bamford leading the line. On form it looks like a fixture that Leeds can win and go second in the table, even if it is only for a few hours as Southampton and Ipswich Town play tomorrow.

Prediction: Bristol City 1 Leeds United 2.

MIKE GILL

Mixed news on the injury front sees Archie Gray and Crysencio Summerville being available but no Dan James, so this should be another opportunity for Willy Gnonto to show what he can do. The Robins sit in 13th but drew at play-off contenders Coventry on Tuesday night, having fought back from a reverse and taken the lead before losing it again.

Like the Whites, they have a heavy fixture commitment, having drawn both their FA Cup ties. They are the sort of team that the Whites should beat but the fickle nature of Championship football will ensure that they have a fight on their hands.

Movement in the hysterical January transfer window would not affect this clash anyway and Daniel Farke will be keen to keep his squad's collective eye on the task in hand. Leicester won again and appear to be fireproof but this is a real chance to put the pressure on Ipswich and Southampton and United must take the opportunity. Focus on this game and this game alone is vitally important and it should be a fascinating clash.