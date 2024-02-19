Leeds United fans on slice of Whites history, star's achievement and Leicester City warning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on the weekend’s 2-0 triumph at Home Park which created a new slice of Whites history plus praise for an Illan Meslier achievement and a Leicester City warning.

NEIL GREWER

A game which started with Leeds in complete dominance then taking the lead before a spirited fightback from the hosts which the Whites withstood after which they regained control of the game and finished it off with a second goal.

'GETS IT': Leeds United star Georginio Rutter, centre, pictured with a Leeds salute after putting the Whites 2-0 up in Saturday's Championship victory against Plymouth Argyle at Home Park. Photo by Harry Trump/Getty Images.

This was a really pleasing result to finish a run of distance away games with little recovery time in between. The recent fixtures have taken their toll mentally and physically with Cree Summerville, Georginio and Joe Rodon in particular looking leggy and not at their best.

Thankfully, Illan Meslier has not suffered as others have and he was alert when required, thus keeping a seventh clean sheet out of eight league games this year – some achievement. Despite obvious tiredness, quality shone through and the subtle swap of positions between Georginio and Joel Piroe resulted in the second goal – a deserved one for Georginio.

Substitutions...a little late, in my opinion, but fresh legs and impetus showed the quality within the squad (quality and versatility rather than quantity). I am awarding man of the match to Willy Gnonto for his goal, tracking back and the constant threat he posed.

Man of the Match: Willy Gnonto.

ANDY RHODES

With the long-distance league-away trips complete for the time being, Leeds can return north happy with the nine points and FA Cup progression they have achieved in the process.

There was concern that this run of fixtures may have proved tricky but not only have United maintained their winning run, they have conceded only two goals since the turn of the year. What’s more, the resurgence of Willy Gnonto has been more than timely for Daniel Farke. His five goals in five games have seen him reclaim the adoration of the fans after a tricky start to the season.

Players are coming into form at the right time, with Junior Firpo also stepping up. He has looked comfortable at left-back, bringing added composure into defensive areas. Friday night’s game against Leicester will be a tough challenge but it is one which Leeds should relish in their current run of form. If there’s any side that won’t fear the league leaders coming to town right now, it’s Leeds United.

Man of the Match: Georginio Rutter.

DAVID WATKINS

As we’ve said since the beginning of the year, all Leeds can do is keep winning football matches and see where it gets us. Few would have expected us to win all eight of our league games since then though! To do so while conceding just one goal is nothing short of sensational.

This was as tough a game as we’ve had in that time. Plymouth are a limited side but they stick at it as we saw in three previous meetings. Leicester and Ipswich are still to visit Home Park so maybe they can start another undefeated home run to help us out!

The first goal was a tad bizarre as a high up-and-under from Georginio was brought down cleverly by Willy Gnonto who steered it around a defender and stroked it past Hazard while everyone else was still peering up into the sea mist that shrouded the little seaside ground.

The second was typical Leeds. A slide-rule pass from Joel Piroe into the path of Georginio and a powerful low finish. The woodwork again denied a couple more but it was another three points that keeps us right in the chase for an automatic promotion spot.

Man of the Match: Ethan Ampadu.

KEITH INGHAM

Six was great, seven fantastic but eight straight wins is an amazing feat not done by a Leeds side since the early thirties. The 2-0 win might not have been their best display in this incredible run but, with Southampton and Ipswich both winning, it was so important to get the three points before Friday’s top-of-the-table clash with Leicester City who lost 2-1 at home to Middlesbrough.

Daniel Farke kept faith with the starting XI that ripped Swansea apart on Tuesday. The only change on the bench was new dad Jamie Shackleton in for Jaidon Anthony. Within 10 minutes, Leeds were ahead. Georginio found Willy Gnonto in the penalty area. Plymouth were more in the game in the second half as maybe tired Leeds minds and legs came into it but anything that threatened the clean sheet was thwarted by Illan Meslier and his defence.

To put the game to bed was needed and, with less than 20 minutes to play, Joel Piroe found Georginio who put the ball through the keeper’s legs. The squad might get rest day before setting their sights on the team nine points ahead of them…Leicester. What a game that promises to be!

Man of the Match: Georginio Rutter (he gets Leeds, simple as that).

MIKE GILL

It's an old adage that 'all roads lead to Rome' and this could apply to the route to the Premier League. It would now appear that Daniel Farke's philosophy of concentrating on United's own form is starting to pay off. The Whites’ ruthless run of form caused Ipswich to wobble then Southampton and, on Saturday, even Leicester slipped up at home to Middlesbrough.

Down at Plymouth, United did their job and dispatched the Pilgrims as expected. It was not without some resistance and there is much to admire about Argyle. Willy Gnonto took his early goal well and can be forgiven for his subsequent sulking when he was substituted; he is still a young lad.

Talking of young lads, it was great to see the tireless Georginio Rutter come up with a fine individual goal which ensured United's success after a sticky patch that made the Leeds defence show how cool they are under pressure. And now there’s a reasonable amount of recovery time before the tantalising home tie with Leicester City. Bring it on!