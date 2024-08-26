Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United bagged their first win of the new Championship season at Sheffield Wednesday – but what did the fans think?

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on Friday night’s 3-0 derby triumph at Hillsborough and the final week of the summer transfer window.

MIKE GILL

What a difference a week makes: useful acquisitions in Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon pending and a Daniel Farke away masterclass at Hillsborough – suddenly the world is a better place.

JOB DONE: Dan James celebrates putting Leeds United 2-0 up at Sheffield Wednesday with Willy Gnonto and man of the match shout Mateo Joseph, right. Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

Friday night at Sheffield Wednesday started well and continued in the same vein. In the first half, there were many stand-out performances but the tactical difference was the inclusion of Brenden Aaronson in the number 10 role.

Long before his eye-catching goal on 24 minutes, he showed the creative touches that have been lacking in United’s repertoire. The goal was a tribute to his quick thinking after the marvellous Mateo Joseph was scythed down and the excellent referee Simon Hooper allowed play to continue.

The Whites looked mobile again and none of this was at the expense of the rock solid defence. Three minutes into the second half, as a Wednesday attack broke down, the indefatigable Joseph picked out Dan James on the right.

The little winger timed his turbo charged run perfectly before cheekily flicking the ball past the already committed Wednesday goalkeeper Jamie Beadle. Two lovely goals in a very satisfying game. Bring on Hull City.

Man of the match: Mateo Joseph.

DAVID WATKINS

Well, hopefully the performance and result against Sheffield Wednesday has calmed the nerves and silenced the critics!

I thought this game would be far more tricky than that but the inclusion of Brenden Aaronson in place of Joel Piroe seemed to unlock the pace and creativity in the middle we lacked at West Bromwich Albion.

Leeds bossed the game from start to finish and, but for that old bugbear of not finishing our chances, we might have scored a few more. The first goal, in the 24th minute, was sensational. Illan Meslier to Joe Rodon to Jayden Bogle. Up the line to Dan James, a cute little flick inside to Willy Gnonto and a ball through the middle for Mateo Joseph. Joseph appeared to be brought down but the ball broke to Brenden Aaronson and he curled it home.

The second goal came straight after the break and it was Joseph with the assist again. This time he collected the ball deep in our half after a tackle by Junior Firpo and a touch by Ilia Gruev.

Joseph sent the ball inside the Wednesday left-back and Dan James went sprinting past him, drew the keeper, and dinked the ball home. With the promised new faces starting to arrive, things look far more positive for Leeds now.

Man of the match: Mateo Joseph.

NEIL GREWER

Leeds United needed a big performance and a result. Following the unadventurous performance last week (which was necessary), Friday night against Sheffield Wednesday was a return to form.

It was a comfortable victory from a stretched squad. The first goal, which started from Illan Meslier, included a delightful flick from Dan James, a great run from Mateo Joseph and a composed finish from Brenden Aaronson, who is starting to build bridges with the United faithful.

The second goal came from good defending/crowding out of Wednesday before Joseph released a peach of a pass for Dan James to run onto from his own half and finish in a cool manner. Two good goals summed up Leeds’ display – commitment, good passing, great movement off the ball and good decision-making.

The booking for James’ goal celebration with the crowd seemed harsh though – all the fun is being removed from the game. With the centre-back partnership developing and Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev controlling midfield, another clean sheet was no surprise! So three points better off than last year and the yellow kit looked splendid once again!

Men of the match: Mateo Joseph and Dan James.

ANDY RHODES

After a better week on the transfer front, a fine display at Sheffield Wednesday has further calmed the nerves of the supporters. Fans will have to wait to see new winger Largie Ramazani in action, but the current squad had more than enough for the Owls on Friday night.

Brenden Aaronson is doing well to repair his damaged reputation, and his form may help resolve the issue of Leeds losing key attacking players in the transfer window. Mateo Joseph is also building his own reputation.

The goals are yet to come but this was a solid number 9’s performance with two assists.

This was also a solid performance at the back, particularly after Wednesday scored four at home on the opening day of the season. Although there was a disappointing result in the Carabao Cup against Middlesbrough, two draws and a win in a difficult month so far isn’t a bad start to the season for the Whites.

If they can follow this up with more positive results in the coming weeks, alongside some further signings, Daniel Farke will be pleased after another turbulent summer.

Man of the match: Mateo Joseph.