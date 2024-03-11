Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Amid a warning to take each week as it comes, here is what our YEP Jury had to say on Friday night’s 2-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday including praise for a ‘reborn player’, ‘imperious’ star and boss Daniel Farke considering the “chaos” he was faced with upon arriving at the club.

MIKE GILL

As expected, Sheffield Wednesday provided tough opposition on Friday night at Hillsborough. Although the Whites dominated possession in the first half, the Owls were dangerous on the break and only a desperate block by the leg of Illan Meslier prevented the home side from taking the lead.

'MASSIVE CREDIT': To Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, pictured hugging Whites star Georginio Rutter after Friday night's 2-0 win against Championship hosts Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough. Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images.

It is said that class is permanent and, in the dying seconds of the first period, United's class showed. Patrick Bamford gleefully dispatched a tap-in at the far post to finish off a defence-splitting cross from Junior Firpo.

The second half was almost exclusively United’s after Willy Gnonto powered down the right to finish the contest. Ethan Ampadu did have to make a goal-line clearance but a Wednesday goal at this stage of the game would have been an irritation rather than a serious threat.

This game exemplified all that has been good about the Whites this season. Resilience, the will to win, sound defending, a strong and versatile squad and several players who can find the back of the net when called upon. Whatever happens this season, massive credit must go to Daniel Farke for building this side from the chaos that existed only a few months ago.

Man of the match: Ethan Ampadu.

DAVID WATKINS

That was a lot easier than I thought it would be! Coming into the game on the back of four straight wins, I assumed the Owls would be tricky opponents but, at least once we got our noses in front, it turned out to be more of a stroll.

Certainly for the majority of the first half it did look like Wednesday were putting up a decent fight and, but for a miraculous close-range save from Illan Meslier, we could have gone in behind. Up popped Patrick Bamford though, ghosting in at the back post unseen to tap home a Junior Firpo cross and, with only seconds of the first half left, Leeds had the lead.

Scoring so early in the second half probably knocked the stuffing out of the home side and, truth be told, we had some seriously good chances to score a couple more had we just been a bit more composed in front of goal.

Nevertheless, to have taken seven points this week from three relegation-threatened sides who are fighting for their very Championship lives is a terrific return and bodes well for the game next week against yet another of the sides in peril at the foot of the table; Millwall.

Man of the match: Ethan Ampadu.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds let their fans start the weekend early thanks to a well deserved 2-0 win at Hillsborough. A goal apiece from Patrick Bamford in first-half injury time and Willy Gnonto in the second half. The win took them second and they stayed there as Ipswich lost to a 100th-minute goal at Cardiff. Leaders Leicester drew at Hull and Southampton beat Sunderland with two late goals

Daniel Farke changed his winning team with Archie Gray, Junior Firpo and Gnonto coming back into the starting line-up. Connor Roberts, Sam Byram and Daniel James went to the bench. It wasn’t the easiest on the eye first half.

The second half was really easy, though, after Gnonto finished superbly to send 4,000 fans jumping up and down in delight.

The only sight of the Leeds goal was when Meslier fumbled a shot from long range but Ethan Ampadu cleared from his own goal line. All the team had good games, including Ilia Gruev and Glen Kamara but the standouts were Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu. Absolutely nothing was going to stop them keeping a clean sheet. An impressive win after a very tough spell of four games in 10 days.

Men of the match: Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu. Brick walls.

NEIL GREWER

For the first 45 minutes, Leeds weathered the Wednesday storm with Illan Meslier once again being required to earn his pay and make saves in addition to the usual goal kicks and passing between the back-four. Pat Bamford had seen little of the ball and Junior Firpo was guilty of several errant passes but then, in first-half injury time, the football gods smiled on Leeds as, after patient build-up play, Firpo delivered a cracking cross and Bamford converted at the far post.

Leeds took control in the second half and, following a Meslier kick, Bamford flicked on and Georginio completed a lovely pass into the path of a marauding Willy Gnonto who duly converted the chance. For the rest of the game, Leeds never looked in any danger with Joe Rodon and Ethan Ampadu imperious in defence.

Substitutions allowed key players to be removed from the firing line although I would have preferred them earlier Another game ticked off with maximum points and the well-oiled Leeds machine performing well without being outstanding – German efficiency in Yorkshire!

Man of the match: Ethan Ampadu.

ANDY RHODES

After two hard-fought results in the past two games, we all knew that Leeds would have another battle on their hands in South Yorkshire. After negotiating a tricky first half, we could have been forgiven for expecting an equally difficult second. However, Junior Firpo has looked like a player reborn this campaign, and his cross came at a time when it was needed most.

Although Daniel Farke’s side weren’t poor in the first half, it showed that Leeds can soak up pressure and strike when the opportunity presents itself. The goal seemed to floor the hosts who couldn’t recover. Instead, Willy Gnonto and Georginio Rutter were allowed to run riot.

In the end, it could have been more but Farke will take seven points in six days. With results going United’s way on Saturday, we can class this as a successful weekend but, this season, we have learnt to take each week as it comes. The upcoming run-in will be tense after the international break but, if Leeds can continue to grind out results like this, we may all be able to sleep a bit easier.