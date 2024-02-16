Leeds United fans on run warning, keeper change, Plymouth rematch and realistic Whites finish

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at Home Park including a unanimous verdict on the predictions front but a warning about what happens when you least expect it, a keeper tweak and a realistic Whites finish.

NEIL GREWER

Leeds travel to Plymouth full of confidence following recent results and performances and are seemingly able to plug any gap which appears in the first team with equally capable deputies. In the recent FA Cup game at Home Park, Leeds were easily the better team and should be again tomorrow although nothing should be taken for granted and good runs tend to end when you least expect it.

CHIEF ARCHITECT: Crysencio Summerville, top, pictured celebrating with goalscorer Willy Gnonto after Gnonto's second goal in Tuesday night's 4-0 victory at Championship hosts Swansea City. Photo by David Davies/PA Wire.

I have noticed a few tactical tweaks since the start of the year which seem beneficial. Firstly, Illan Meslier appears to be taking fewer risks with his passing around the back four (measured by my reduced heart rate) and secondly we are now more likely to try a long ball from defence or midfield over the top of the opposition to utilise our speedy players.

In short, we seem less predictable. So whatever team is picked (and I expect minimal changes) will be strong enough to win this game although not by recent winning margins. Second place is now realistic, and we are really well prepared and absolutely capable of achieving this goal, but it will not be easy.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1 Leeds United 3.

ANDY RHODES

With Plymouth away comes the last of Leeds’ originally scheduled long-haul away games. An FA Cup trip to Chelsea awaits at the end of the month but, until then, the league is the priority. United put in a convincing performance across the 120 minutes in the Cup replay at Home Park earlier in February, but the regulation 90 minutes were not particularly straightforward.

Had United been more ruthless in front of goal they could have wrapped things up earlier but, since extra time in that game, the goals have been flowing. Crysencio Summerville has been the architect of the 10 goals scored since extra time kicked off last week and Daniel Farke will be hopeful of another man-of-the-match performance here.

The goals are beginning to be shared around Farke’s forward line more consistently, with Willy Gnonto and Joel Piroe getting in on the act at Swansea. With Dan James returning to fitness too, the squad is strengthening at just the right time. If Leeds can come home from another long away trip with another three points, it will set them up nicely for the awaiting showdown with Leicester City.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1 Leeds United 3.

DAVID WATKINS

On Tuesday night, Leeds brushed aside Swansea, much as we’d swatted away Birmingham, Cardiff, and Rotherham in recent weeks, all teams that sit well down the Championship table for a reason; they are all poor sides.

We struggled initially to show a similar superiority against Plymouth in the recent FA Cup replay but, once we had our big guns on the pitch, they too were brushed aside in extra time. The way football works, we all know there will be bumps in the road ahead, there always are.

But, the way we are playing, steamrollering our way to three points every week since the turn of the year, it would be folly to predict anything but another convincing Leeds win against the Pilgrims. On Wednesday night, Plymouth had a tough game against Coventry, a game Coventry largely bossed, although they only grabbed a point with a last-minute equaliser. Coventry are no mugs of course.

It suggests we’ll have another game where Plymouth might take time to undo, as they were in the previous encounters in the Cup and league. By the time we kick off, we’ll know how Southampton got on at the Hawthorns, which may or may not add importance to our game.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 1 Leeds United 2.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds put on a show to beat Swansea City 4-0 in midweek, next up is a trip back to Plymouth only a week and a half after the 4-1 FA Cup victory on a soggy Devon night. Both teams will be changed from then with ex-Leeds players Darko Gyabi and possibly Adam Forshaw most likely in their starting line-up after missing the Cup tie.

Gyabi didn’t get many opportunities to impress but Forshaw, although blighted by injuries, still has a Championship medal to remind him of his time at United and both will want to put one over Leeds. Both seem to have fitted in well into their new club.

Leeds could be without Patrick Bamford who pulled up during the warm-up at Swansea so Joel Piroe could continue leading the line. Connor Roberts and Daniel James – now fit – are good options from the bench.

With Southampton in such good form, before their trip to Bristol, it seems that Leeds have to win every game to keep up with them and you have to think there will be enough in the tank to get the three points but it won’t be easy after a tough week of travelling. Once again an early goal could mean that they go into next week’s massive game with Leicester City in good heart.

Prediction: Plymouth Argyle 0 Leeds United 2.

MIKE GILL

On the 24th of January, Leeds United grabbed the three points in their hastily rearranged game against Norwich City. This could prove to be one of the most important wins of the season as the extra game played finally allowed the Whites to put some pressure on Ipswich Town and Southampton.

At a wind-and-rain lashed Liberty Stadium, Leeds lashed Swansea with an even more comprehensive performance than their demolition of Rotherham United. Most importantly of all on the other side of the Bristol Channel, Southampton were at last showing some vulnerability as Bristol City built up a three-goal lead against them before the Saints converted a late penalty.

And so to Plymouth. Since United’s FA Cup victory at Home Park, Argyle were soundly beaten at Sunderland but drew with play-off hopefuls Coventry. United need to remind themselves that apart from the extra-time period in the Cup replay, the Pilgrims have been a tough nut to crack and the prospect of revenge will certainly be on their minds and Leeds must proceed with caution in this important game.