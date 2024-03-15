Leeds United fans on remarkable chance, 'jewel in the crown', run-in doubt and rivals' warning

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on Sunday’s clash against the Lions including a unanimous verdict on the predictions front amid a remarkable chance but a run-in doubt, major opposition warning and praise for United’s ‘jewel in the crown.’

DAVID WATKINS

Nine games to go and automatic promotion is in our hands – win all nine and we’ve done it! At this sharp end of the season, though, I doubt we can repeat the run we’ve seen so far this year and I’m sure there will be twists and turns and surprise results for all four automatic promotion contenders.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'GRITTY': Millwall boss Neil Harris, whose team Leeds United's fans are very wary of in Sunday's Championship showdown at Elland Road.Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We start our run-in with a home game against relegation-threatened Millwall who will no doubt fight for their very lives under the leadership of returning manager and cult hero, Neil Harris. Millwall are actually on one of their best runs of the season since Harris returned – unbeaten in four with 1-0 home wins against fellow strugglers Birmingham City and Watford, a 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers, and a sensational 2-1 win at Southampton three weeks ago.

Leeds will need to be at their fluent and potent best to turn them over and no doubt we’ll see the familiar physical aggression that Harris’ sides traditionally exhibit. It’s arguably games against the nine sides locked in the relegation battle that are currently the toughest challenges, as we saw with Huddersfield Town, Stoke City, and Sheffield Wednesday. We’ll need to be similarly patient to tame the Lions.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Millwall 1.

MIKE GILL

Back in September, the unusually emphatic 3-0 win at the New Den was one of the first indications that the Whites were going to have a good season.

Since then Millwall have had a rough ride; after replacing their long-serving and experienced manager Gary Rowett in October they appointed Joe Edwards who steered them towards the relegation zone. There was only one option and that was to appoint fans’ favourite Neil Harris who is enjoying his fourth spell at the club as player and head coach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since being comprehensively beaten by Ipswich Town in February, they have won four times and drawn once including a win against Southampton so they are definitely enjoying the ‘new manager bounce’. This game is unlikely to be an attractive one and the chances are that the Lions will come to Elland Road looking to shut United down.

The Whites have had a well-earned break after their solid win at Sheffield Wednesday, but will probably need a bit of patience as they approach their latest challenge. This will be another tough one but I’m backing United to draw on their deep pool of resources and get the desired result.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Millwall 0.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds, buoyed by another win and other results last weekend, return to action on Sunday with Millwall coming to Elland Road for a 3pm kick-off. As Daniel Farke has alluded to many times this season, all Leeds can do is control their own destiny and let the other teams get on with their own business.

Only four points divide the top three with Southampton five points behind with a game in hand. Their game is postponed as Leicester face Chelsea in the FA Cup. Under Neil Harris, Millwall are unbeaten – winning three out of four games including a 2-1 win at Southampton. Last weekend they beat Birmingham City with a last-minute goal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Without doubt, Harris will have his team ‘fired up’ for this game, it’s a game with a lot of rivalry and some nastiness over the years. Daniel Farke changed a winning line-up for Sheffield Wednesday but I’d be surprised if he does on Sunday.

Eighteen-year-old Archie Gray is a jewel in the crown for Leeds, whatever happens in the next nine games. Leeds can go top with a two-goal margin of victory but with so much riding on this game for both teams, I’d be just happy to continue our unbeaten and winning home run whatever the score.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Millwall 1.

NEIL GREWER

Leeds take on Millwall knowing a two-goal margin of victory will put them top of the table. What a remarkable situation given where Leeds were at the end of 2023. Immense credit must go to Daniel Farke for this achievement to date – but the job is not yet complete and for Farke to achieve legend status he must see the job through.

This will not be easy against a Millwall side following the recent trend of reappointing previously sacked managers and in this case the gritty Neil Harris. Leeds will have, for once, a rested squad and positive selection decisions have to be made but whatever team starts and finishes I expect enough quality to be on display to get the breakthrough in what will likely be a niggly game full of interruptions and stoppages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Harris will have seen how Huddersfield Town unsettled Leeds and I expect they will try for more of the same. But this will not be news to Leeds and recently they seem to be able to navigate choppy waters, but there is always that chance of the unexpected.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Millwall 0.

ANDY RHODES

Say it quietly, but the tide of this Championship season has been turning for a while. Since the defeat at West Bromwich Albion in their final game of 2023, Leeds United have gone on their best run in years while their rivals have faltered.

All that stands in their way of taking top spot going into the season’s final international break is a game against Millwall, the old adversary. Recent fixtures at home to Millwall have proved trickier than they ought to have been. In fact, United haven’t beaten Millwall at home by the two-goal margin required to go top of the table since 2011.

This could, then, prove difficult once again. However, Leeds have continued to find another gear when they’ve needed it most this season. A dynamic attacking line-up combined with an organised back four has been too much for most teams to break down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Millwall will undoubtedly look to stifle Daniel Farke’s side at every opportunity but, if Leeds can find a way through, this could be another weekend to remember for the Whites.