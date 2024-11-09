Leeds United’s fans have their say on today’s visit of QPR.

Leeds United will sign off for the November international break with this afternoon’s visit of QPR - but what do the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say.

DAVID WATKINS

After the disappointment of a narrow defeat at Millwall on Wednesday night, it is vital that we bounce straight back with a win this weekend against Queens Park Rangers.

The performance at the Den wasn’t that bad – we dominated the game as we have almost every game this season but, on this occasion, we failed to find the net while Millwall got one lucky break, scored, and came away with all three points.

That sort of thing happens now and again in the Championship but it doesn’t mean we have suddenly become a poor side. There was a lack of potency on Wednesday but, for now, I’m filing it away as ‘just one of those games’.

QPR is a great opportunity to put Millwall behind us and, on paper at least, this should be another comfortable win for the Mighty Whites.

QPR are another side that are hard to fathom, sometimes resolute and hard to beat and at other times looking like Championship cannon fodder!

Last time out they lost 4-1 to Middlesbrough and yet before that they held table-topping Sunderland and much-fancied Burnley to goalless draws.

The Hoops have won only one game this season though and anything less than three points for Leeds would be seen as a huge missed opportunity.

Prediction: Leeds 4 Queens Park Rangers 0

MIKE GILL

With Sheffield United getting a late winner against Bristol City on Tuesday, we were hoping for at least a draw against Millwall but we didn’t get one.

A frustrating game ended in a 1-0 defeat, with a marginal offside decision given against Joel Piroe’s ‘equaliser’.

And so to today’s fixture, as the Whites welcome QPR to Elland Road. Prior to Tuesday night, QPR recorded three uncompromising draws. Two of these results were against Burnley and Sunderland and consequently were very helpful to the Whites.

The Hoops then blotted their copy books by getting beaten 4-1 by Middlesbrough at Loftus Road and sit second from the bottom of the Championship table.

United need to put the midweek frustrations behind them before they go into yet another international break. Few teams will offer the sort of resistance that Millwall did and you’d like to think that QPR would not be such a team.

It is true that they have frustrated United in the recent past, and their inexplicable 4-0 win towards the end of last season remains in the memory like a bad dream. But this time, the game is at Elland Road and Leeds should return to winning ways.

Prediction: Leeds 2 Queens Park Rangers 0

KEITH INGHAM

Queens Park Rangers have had two good recent results at Burnley (0-0) and holding Sunderland (0-0) last Saturday but they lost 4-1 at home to Middlesbrough on Tuesday. They seem to only raise their game against the teams at the top of the table.

Daniel Farke gave some good news in his pre-Millwall press conference saying Ethan Ampadu is ahead of schedule but isn’t expected back for a few weeks.

With Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell playing well it will be interesting to see who makes way for the captain when he is fit again. Fans will remember that QPR put a massive hole in last season’s promotion hopes. The 4-0 hammering basically finished Leeds’ hope of going up automatically.

I’d expect the same team to start this weekend at Elland Road.

After the disappointing result at Millwall on Wednesday, the game against QPR is a big opportunity to immediately put that behind us going into the international break.

If Leeds get an early goal I think they will go on to beat QPR by at least a couple of goals. They really need to continue beating teams at the bottom of the league, especially at home.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Queens Park Rangers 0.

NEIL GREWER

For the second Saturday in a row, Leeds face a team near the bottom of the league, desperate for points but having taken creditable draws against Sunderland and Burnley recently, Queens Park Rangers will be a different proposition to the previous week’s opponents.

They will also be a different challenge to Millwall who ‘mugged’ Leeds on Wednesday with a predictable, but well executed plan.

Whilst United struggled to break down a well-organised Millwall defence in London, I expect the task today to be easier.

Against Plymouth, Leeds found ways to score by creating their own luck after noticeably shooting more frequently. This approach may be required again to crack a resolute defence if the silkier football is not working.

Joel Piroe was ineffective against Millwall, but I expect Daniel Farke will stick with the same team as Wednesday, believing Piroe to be more effective against different opponents at home.

Regardless of who starts, Leeds should be good enough to see off QPR – hopefully in a similar manner to Plymouth which would allow for a relaxed second half again!

Prediction: Leeds 2 Queens Park Rangers 0.

ANDY RHODES

On Wednesday, the Championship’s last unbeaten away record went and Leeds United can’t have too many complaints. They were beaten in all departments by Millwall who had their number from the start.

If Daniel Farke’s side had snatched a draw they might have just deserved it, but it was another fruitless trip to London and another occasion when Neil Harris had the better of us.

The Whites must regroup and take three points at home to QPR to go into the international break in good spirits.

Wednesday might have been the first time we’ve truly felt the effects of the ongoing injury crisis.

Farke would have loved to have Largie Ramazani on the pitch. But the options we have available have stepped up so far and you would back them to win again at Elland Road.

Ao Tanaka and Joe Rothwell weren’t given much time to dictate play at the Den but, at home, Leeds will be strong.

United’s hopes of going into the international break at the top of the table may have been dashed, but it’s still very early days in this marathon.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Queens Park Rangers 0.