Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on tonight’s top-of-the-table showdown at Elland Road and title race – with a bullish Whites in Europe message and praise for a masterstroke move from which the Whites have not looked back.

KEITH INGHAM

The game we knew was so important is here and we should go into it standing tall with no fear. We are the outstanding team in the leagues of England and most of Europe. Eight league wins, a draw in the cup followed by a replay win. It’s something the players, managers and even the tea lady should be proud of.

MASTERSTROKE: Putting Georginio Rutter, right, in the no 10 position, from which the Whites have 'not looked back'.

Tuesday brought a win for Ipswich, a 4-3 thriller where they scored in injury time to get the win and Southampton were surprisingly beaten 2-1 at home by Hull, so as it stands Leeds are still second but only on goal difference. There are only two points separating the three teams below Leicester.

Leicester have been flying this season but their wings were clipped by Middlesbrough last weekend losing 2-1 at home to a team that hadn’t won in nine games. Surprisingly Boro did the ‘double’ over the league leaders. Hopefully it may be an omen because the game before their defeat at Boro they lost to Leeds at the King Power.

A full house awaits and we need every voice to make Elland Road a ‘bear pit’ from the minute the players walk on the pitch. It can be one of the most inhospitable places in football and it needs to be that plus 100 per cent. The fans are the 12th man for Leeds.

ANDY RHODES

After a fantastic run of form, Leeds United’s quality will be given the ultimate test when league leaders Leicester City come to town. Although there were some long away trips to contend with, United’s opposition in the recent run of games was fairly favourable.

Now, though, the Foxes present an altogether different challenge. Despite a defeat at the weekend, the visitors are still the dominant force in the Championship. Leicester have a head start, though Leeds are the division’s form side and, at this stage, momentum could be crucial.

The Whites haven’t looked back since Georginio Rutter dropped into the number 10 position. The goals have been flowing and creativity can be found all across the pitch. United’s defence, meanwhile, will need to be on top form to stop the likes of Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall from providing his own creativity in midfield.

If Leeds can win the midfield battle, it could give them a platform to dominate. Elland Road was made for nights like this. The place needs to be bouncing from minute one.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Leicester City 0.

NEIL GREWER

This game could be massive in the way the season pans out for both teams. It’s a real “six pointer” in the title race (with a Leeds victory making the title a possibility), but not in the promotion race where a slip by Leeds against Leicester will be recoverable over remaining games.

Leicester lost their first ‘double’ of the season last weekend whilst Leeds cruised to an eighth straight win however we should not get over-confident – football has a habit of throwing up surprises. Last time out United were efficient in taking the few big opportunities created, whereas Leicester missed most of theirs – a reversal of recent experience.

Leeds should be rested and with all available squad members firing on all cylinders, competition for a start is intense and options numerous. The worry over the full-back positions is less pressing than previously but wingers versus full-backs will be a key part of the game and full concentration will be vital. So, a fascinating game in prospect – and one I predict Leeds winning, but not quite as easily as recent games.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Leicester City 1.

DAVID WATKINS

With the confusion of ‘games in hand’ finally cleared away this week, after 33 matches Leeds can rightly be regarded as the second best side in the Championship; the table doesn’t lie. More than that though, after a run of eight consecutive league victories, we are arguably the absolute best team in the division at this moment in time, as evidenced by the six and 10-match form tables.

While Leeds reeled off eight on the spin, Leicester suffered two defeats; 3-1 at Coventry City in January and then 2-1 against Middlesbrough only last week. They also dropped points in a home draw with Ipswich Town during that time. Logic suggests therefore that if United are at their best they’ll win.

I can’t help thinking though, that we are due a setback; we’ve not had any bad luck, made any calamitous errors, or suffered any disastrous refereeing decisions in this amazing 2024 run, yet football usually reminds us at some point that you can’t control everything, good as you might be.

For that reason alone, much as I hope for a Leeds win, or at worst a draw, I’m thinking Leicester might luck their way through this one, it would remind us that “We are Leeds!” and stuff always happens to us!

Prediction: Leeds United 0 Leicester City 1.

MIKE GILL

Southampton squandered the three points from their game in hand on Tuesday, losing to Hull City. This was their first home defeat since September and they now slip to fourth behind Ipswich. Ipswich Town beat Rotherham United in the last minute of added on time but conceded three goals in the process.

These occurrences are only significant because all teams can have off days and Leeds need to postpone theirs until after tonight as Leicester will punish the shortcomings of any team. Much has been said about the magic margin of a six-point gap – should Leeds beat the Foxes – but remember that this figure doubles if the unthinkable occurs!

It's a big plus that we are at Elland Road and that we have already beaten Leicester on their own turf with a side that had less belief and confidence. All of this makes for a fascinating clash at a full Elland Road under the lights in front of a worldwide audience.

Daniel Farke's team can and must play without fear. Any doubt should be in the minds of their opponents. After all, they have lost twice in 2024!