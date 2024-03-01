Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On the back of Wednesday night’s impressive display in defeat at Chelsea, here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on Saturday’s trip to the Terriers including an expected team change and inner Real Madrid warning amid Whites dislike.

NEIL GREWER

Quite simply a game Leeds should win – and win comfortably – but nothing is ever certain in the world of Leeds United and especially in a derby against a team with a new manager. Following the incredible last 10 minutes against Leicester with an amazing atmosphere under the lights at Elland Road then a trip to Stamford Bridge the ambience will certainly be different on Saturday.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

'MORE THAN READY': Young Leeds United striker Mateo Joseph. Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds will have to adapt quickly and ensure they do not let Town gain a foothold in the game. So, assuming Leeds are not overwhelmed by a resurgent Town in the first 20 minutes, I expect them to control the game and, with the options available to Daniel Farke, Leeds should find a way to win.

The first-choice XI is evolving and I feel getting towards its best. Sam Byram and Connor Roberts will, I expect, soon become first-choice full-backs if fit, and that will allow Archie Gray to stake a claim for a midfield berth. I expect a tight game but with Leeds having sufficient quality to win through.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1 Leeds United 3.

ANDY RHODES

As far as whirlwinds go, this week has, so far this season at least, topped the lot as far as Leeds United are concerned. Friday’s party atmosphere continued on Wednesday night, moving from the cauldron of Elland Road to a restless Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea were under pressure following Sunday’s League Cup final defeat and, for a while, it looked like Daniel Farke’s side could have pulled off an upset. Ultimately, the defeat was harsh on a Leeds side that dominated the second half and, like last week, refused to go under when things turned tricky.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farke will have learned even more about his team, perhaps most notably that Mateo Joseph is more than ready for the Championship run-in. His two goals showed that he has the product to offer something different to Patrick Bamford and Joel Piroe.

Against Huddersfield, Farke will likely turn to his more settled XI, while knowing his squad has impressive strength in depth. After two battles already this week, United will have to be ready for a proper Yorkshire derby.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1 Leeds United 3.

DAVID WATKINS

By most pundits’ estimation, Leeds deserved to win the cup tie with Chelsea. It was a terrific performance but, in the end, a few quality moments from Chelsea saw them edge home while we were left to rue a couple of big chances missed.

No matter, we were unlikely to win the FA Cup and now we can focus solely on the big prize. The performance will give us great heart for the final 12 league games; we probably already knew, but the way we took the game to the billionaire Blues proves that, on our day, we can beat any side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The immediate challenge now is to beat Huddersfield Town. On paper it looks an odds-on win for the Whites but no doubt the Terriers will summon up their inner Real Madrid when they scent the chance of beating their near neighbours from along the M62.

Town have found some form in recent weeks, beating Watford last time and Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday before that. They pushed Southampton to the wire too and they sit mid-table in the current form charts despite their lowly league position. It will be tough but Leeds are the best in the division at the moment and we should get the job done.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 1 Leeds United 3.

KEITH INGHAM

The dust may have settled since last Friday but the memories will live on for a long time whatever the last 12 games bring. Everybody is talking about the comeback win.

Saturday brings a trip to Huddersfield Town, now with a new coach after Darren Moore left after a short tenure there. Town are on the third coach of the season after a disappointing season so far. That though will be forgotten as the team that they love to dislike come into their town.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They’ll want to win this one after they were battered in the first half in the earlier fixture when Leeds beat them 4-1. Daniel Farke will have used his squad for the FA Cup tie with Chelsea because of minor knocks and a heavy period of games – a cup tie, Town, Stoke City and Sheffield Wednesday all in less than 10 days.

If everybody is fit, I’d expect the same team that beat Leicester, but Farke has options up front with Patrick Bamford and Dan James could come in for Willy Gnonto. Leeds still look a stronger team with those two starting. Town won their first game under their new coach but, with Leeds in such good form and needing to keep up their winning league run, I’m very hopeful of a win in the pink fruit-salad shirt.

Prediction: Huddersfield Town 0 Leeds United 2.

MIKE GILL

The Cup dream ended on Wednesday night but United left Stamford Bridge with their heads held high. No pat on the head from the winners because United matched them in every respect and the Blues must have been mightily relieved when Conor Gallagher scored the late winner.

A short trip to the Pennines to Huddersfield awaits for United to pick up where they left off against Leicester. There will be no time to lick their wounds – and no need to do either! The Terriers have won two and lost two of their last four games and are still in the middle of the relegation mix.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It goes without saying that they will be up for a fight against their near neighbours. The Whites may have battled their way up the table and sit just above Ipswich and Southampton but they now face an entirely different kind of pressure. Holding on to and improving their slender lead is a mighty challenge in itself. This game is unlikely to be exciting or pretty to watch but I'm backing the Whites to add another scalp to their belt.