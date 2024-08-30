Leeds United fans on Hull City visit, welcome changes and Whites 'masterstroke'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United will sign off the September international break with Saturday’s Championship visit of Hull City – but what do the club’s fans think?

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on Saturday’s 3pm kick-off against the Tigers at Elland Road.

NEIL GREWER

Hull City have not had a great start to the season and have lost several star players since last season (sound familiar?) however they will inevitably raise their game for what for them is the biggest game of the season tomorrow at Elland Road.

'MASTERSTROKE': Playing Brenden Aaronson, above, in the no 10 role. Picture by Nigel French/PA Wire.

Leeds, however, should be too strong and should have enough quality to win this game without requiring the services of new signings. I expect the Leeds line up to be as the last game against Sheffield Wednesday, with Brenden Aaronson keeping his place at number 10 following a good display and goal at Hillsborough.

Hopefully, new signings will be on the bench. We have seen some changes to Leeds’ playing style recently, with Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev forming a two-man man holding midfield allowing the full-backs to be more forward thinking (playing to their strengths) when required to do so.

We have also seen Willy Gnonto move inside off his wing to make a second number 10. Both changes have worked and increased our options going forward. Also Mateo Joseph being more mobile than Patrick Bamford has added a new dimension to the attack. These are welcome changes/options in my opinion.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Hull City 0.

ANDY RHODES

With a busy summer wrapping up this evening, Daniel Farke will be happy to see the focus switch from the transfer window to the pitch. Hull City are the next side to visit Elland Road and, like their hosts, they are unbeaten so far this campaign.

Unlike Leeds United, though, the Tigers are winless and have struggled for goals thus far. There are definite similarities in that both sides have lost key players over the summer. United fans will want to see Largie Ramazani in action. Farke, though, won’t be keen to rush him into the action if he’s not ready.

The defence has looked more resolute in the last two league games. The six goals conceded between the Portsmouth and Middlesbrough games was concerning, but perhaps it’s taking the squad some time to settle into the new campaign.

Leeds find themselves in a tough run of early-season games. Sides tipped to be their rivals at the top end of the division are losing important players. We will only find out in time if the 49ers were more effective in the transfer window this summer.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Hull City 1.

DAVID WATKINS

With two clean sheets, a three-game unbeaten start to the league campaign, and two exciting additions to the squad confirmed in the last few days, things look positive on planet Leeds. Including Brenden Aaronson in the starting XI for the victory at Hillsborough was a masterstroke, albeit one many Leeds fans had been calling for.

Leeds suddenly looked more pacey and creative, where they’d previously been slow and uninspired, seemingly mourning the loss of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter. The key now is to follow up the success against Sheffield Wednesday with a similar performance and result against the Tigers who, like the Owls, will see this as a chance to offer bragging rights to their fans.

Hull City are without a win this season having drawn all three of their league games and having lost at home to Sheffield Wednesday in the Carabao Cup, so they’ll be even more intent on getting off the mark at Elland Road.

I doubt Leeds will give full debuts to either Largie Ramazani or Manor Solomon and would be surprised if the starting XI is changed, but either or both could feature from the bench if all goes well. Fingers crossed the momentum continues.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Hull City 1.

MIKE GILL

It is impossible to speculate on the final outcome of the transfer window and Leeds United’s focus will be clearly on tomorrow’s clash with Hull City at Elland Road. We are all hoping for a proper local derby with our neighbours inside a full and noisy stadium for a rare three o’clock kick-off.

The Whites must build on the feel-good factor experienced after the 2-0 victory at Sheffield Wednesday last week and the starting line-up is unlikely to be radically altered. The Tigers have failed to impress so far this season with draws against Bristol City, Plymouth and Millwall.

They are managed by German head coach Tim Walter who was appointed in May after the strange decision to sack Liam Rosenior after he guided them to seventh place in the Championship last season. Walter has a lot to prove and LS11 is not the ideal venue to start his winning run, but you can be sure that his team will be up for the task.

This should be the sort of fixture that Daniel Farke’s men should put to bed without too much stress if they are going to challenge for the top spots at the end of the season. But in the Championship, you never know and a disciplined performance will be needed before the teams settle in for the stupidly early international break.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Hull City 1.