Leeds United fans on expected league table changes, Watford predictions and 'support act' chance

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on this evening’s showdown at Vicarage Road including expected league table changes and upcoming ‘support act’ chances.

NEIL GREWER

After achieving what seemed impossible, and having the best part of two weeks to enjoy being top of the league, I suspect we will kick off at Watford having surrendered top slot earlier in the day – but I expect after the 90 minutes to be back in pole position.

OPPORTUNITY: Predicted for Leeds United forward Joel Piroe, above. Picture by Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

Team selection will be impacted for the 8pm kick-off tonight. Georginio Rutter is a doubt so that presents an opportunity to others with I suspect Joel Piroe being favourite but other options to start or join the fray later in the number 10 role being Joe Gelhardt, Crysencio Summerville and Mateo Joseph – with the latter certainly getting a run out at some point.

Junior Firpo is also unlikely to feature – surely Sam Bryam will replace him at left-back and depending upon fitness Connor Roberts and Archie Gray, will contest the right-back berth. The above changes and options illustrate the quality and cover available in the squad and it is in the coming weeks that these support acts can prove their worth. Our strength in depth should give us sufficient opportunity to win the game.

Prediction: Watford 1 Leeds United 2.

ANDY RHODES

With the end of the final international break of the season upon us, the business end of the league campaign truly begins. Leeds United haven’t always had something to play for at this stage of the year but in five of the past six seasons they have been fighting for promotion or against relegation in the weeks leading to May.

This, then, is the period Daniel Farke asked us to judge him on. His side have been near perfect so far in 2024 and a continuation of that form from here is essential. Farke may have to rejig his first XI due to injuries and recent international duty.

Much will rest on the availability of Georginio Rutter following minor surgery. Farke will hope that Dan James’ confidence didn’t take too much of a knock after Wales failed to qualify for the Euro 2024 finals but, if Leeds have had anything in abundance this season, it has been a confident mentality. Win at Watford tonight and Leeds should ensure there is no break in their momentum.Prediction: Watford 1 Leeds United 2.

DAVID WATKINS

So, we start again, and this time it’s a straight sprint to the finish line. Eight games that will determine whether we go up automatically or whether we face another two, or maybe three games in those dreaded play-offs.

It’s in our hands – win all eight and we’re safely in the top two. First up, it’s a game that feels straightforward. Watford are sitting firmly in mid-table, unlikely to get caught up in the relegation scrap but equally unlikely to catch the top six.

On that basis you’d think it would be less of a challenge than the three recent games, all of which featured relegation-threatened sides fighting for their lives. The only worry is a statistical one – having won 12 from 13 league games since the turn of the year, surely we will stumble at least once in these final eight. For that reason alone, I’m predicting Watford might nick a couple of points off us –but of course hoping they don’t!

We also hope that the Welsh boys can quickly forget their midweek failure to qualify for the Euros.

Prediction: Watford 2 Leeds United 2.

KEITH INGHAM

It was a heartbreaking night for Wales on Tuesday as Dan James missed the fifth penalty in the shootout with Poland after the game ended 0-0. Daniel Farke will hope that all his international players come back without injuries.

He may have to make at least change with Junior Firpo arriving late back from his international debut with Dominican Republic. Sam Byram is expected to take his place at left-back. He will also be hopeful that Georginio Rutter will have recovered from his hernia operation. If he hasn’t, Joel Piroe will probably deputise in the number 10 position. The rest basically picks itself because of their form.

Watford sacked their manager Valerian Ismael after losing at home to Coventry. Tom Cleverley has taken temporary charge. The ex-Manchester United player was the Under-18s coach. He retired from playing in 2023. Eleven coaches/managers have been used since 2018 – not a place you expect to stay any length of time so it seems.

Being in the late kick-off - will it make it easier or harder for Leeds knowing what result they need to go back to the top of the table? I’m very hopeful for a win to start the Easter period back on top of the league.

Prediction: Watford 0 Leeds United 2.

MIKE GILL

By kick-off time tonight, after enjoying their spell at the top of the tree, Leeds United could find themselves in third position. Nevertheless they know exactly what they have to do to maintain their rightful place and this is a golden opportunity to exert further pressure on our rivals, irrespective of what results the others end up with.

The EFL may pretend to be very proper by playing all the games at the same time on the last day of the season but the cynics amongst us suspect that this has more to do with Sky Sports scheduling as there is no evidence of this on Friday or several other days before the season end.

After the impressive victory against Millwall, the Whites make the trip south to take on Watford. Valerien Ismael was the last victim of the Pozzo family’s ‘hire them and fire them’ policy and Interim manager Tom Cleverly oversaw a 1-0 win at Birmingham City last time out. Let's hope that the ‘new manager bounce’ is well and truly over and that the Whites can do the business once again.