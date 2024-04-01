Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on Friday night’s 2-2 draw at Watford and this evening’s hosting of Hull City plus thoughts on a “disaster waiting to happen”, questionable selection decision and Whites must.

NEIL GREWER

If ever an international break impacted a game it was this one. Leeds were impacted massively with injuries to Willy Gnonto, Ilia Gruev and Connor Roberts plus fatigue impacting the Welsh contingent and Junior Firpo, and not helping Archie Gray and Liam Cooper.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

UNANIMOUS CHOICE: Crysencio Summerville, above, for the Leeds United man of the match award at Watford. Photo by John Walton/PA Wire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Add to that Georgino having had an operation and restricted training. Then Daniel Farke chose to break up the Rodon-Ampadu defensive axis which has been largely impenetrable, and all against ‘new manager syndrome’.

So, a disaster waiting to happen. But disaster was avoided despite a sluggish display from the international contingent. Watford were good and deserved the lead – and deserved a draw overall. It was a fresh-looking Cree Summerville who scored a trademark curler into the corner of the net and set up an equaliser, bundled home by Mateo Joseph, to rescue a valuable point.

Leeds were better in the second half when the defensive axis was restored and urgency increased. The squad is being tested but is holding up at present. Tonight brings a fresh challenge against Hull and three points are vital. I’m just hoping we have more players fit and available.

Player of the match: Crysencio Summerville.

ANDY RHODES

Many Leeds United fans could be forgiven for not feeling overly optimistic about the club’s chances over the Easter weekend. United’s form at this stage of the year is generally quite poor but, if there’s any year in which they could buck the trend, it’s hopefully this one.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If not for a number of players missing owing to injury and the international break, Daniel Farke’s side may well have beaten Watford on Friday. Control was missing in midfield and the hosts were allowed to drag United defenders out of position and pass through the lines.

Showing United’s strength, they might have won it late on through Jaidon Anthony, but it wasn’t to be. The Whites will need to be more organised against a Hull side chasing the play-offs. On their day, the Tigers can contend with the best the Championship has to offer.

Farke may need to revert to a more tried-and-tested team but, with two games in four days, who knows how things will go.

Player of the match: Crysencio Summerville.

DAVID WATKINS

Before the game, I felt this would be a tough assignment; too many things looked to be weighed against us. A couple of injuries, the inevitable fatigue of the international-break travels and a Watford team eager to do well for new interim manager and oft-Leeds nemesis Tom Cleverley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It proved every bit as tough as I envisaged but not helped by an unnecessary disruption of a defence that has proved almost watertight since the turn of the year. There looked more sensible options to me and, in the second half, once we sorted it out, there was only one team looking likely to score. It was slightly too late by then, of course, but, a good team, a promotion-winning team, usually finds a way and usually gets the lucky break.

And so it was, with a couple of kindly bounces of the ball for Mateo Joseph to bundle into the net from close range having been on for no more than a matter of seconds!

So, not the result we needed to prise open a gap at the top, but a rescued point that keeps us right in the hunt with Ipswich, in particular, having tough games coming up against the faltering Saints and their bitter rivals, Norwich. The task is now simple: beat Hull tonight and all will be white rosy for the Mighty Whites again.

Player of the match: Crysencio Summerville.

KEITH INGHAM

Glass half full, half empty was my feeling after seeing Leeds come back twice to take a draw at Vicarage Road against Watford. Only a point meant they dropped to second with Ipswich the only team out of the four challengers for promotion to get three points to go top.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As expected, Daniel Farke had to shuffle his pack because of injuries and Leeds produced their worst performance of 2024 in a very poor first half. Individually, only Crysencio Summerville showed ‘anything like’.

The second half was better after a few tweaks from Farke. From then on they dominated the game but only produced half chances. With only minutes to go, Farke rolled the dice to put Mateo Joseph on and, within seconds, he equalised at the second attempt, the youngster’s first league goal. Jaidon Anthony could have won it but Daniel Bachmann produced a superb save.

Farke was very pleased with the effort and the desire not to be beaten. Myself, I question why split up a defensive partnership that had conceded only three goals since the start of 2024? Watford’s opening goal was the first they’d conceded in open play this year. There will hopefully be changes when Leeds go again this evening.

Player of the match: Crysencio Summerville.

MIKE GILL

United started this game with a team ravaged by the consequences of a very cruel and uncompromising international break. The injuries to key players were a big enough blow but when you add the jet-lagged Junior Firpo, who made the bench but didn't start, the result was a disjointed line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georginio Rutter played but was a shadow of his usual self. For once, the Whites were on the receiving end of pressure and the two well-taken goals from Vakoun Bayo and Emmanuel Dennis came as no surprise. Sandwiched in between was Crysencio Summerville’s world-class strike which just about kept United in the game.

Thankfully, the second half was a different story, especially when Daniel Farke rejigged the side to allow Ethan Ampadu to continue his partnership with Joe Rodon in the centre of defence. Firpo returned to left-back and Archie Gray impressed in midfield. United then dominated the game almost completely and Mateo Joseph used his striker's instinct to equalise with his second attempt.

Definitely a point rescued and you can only hope that this fighting performance hasn't taken too much out of the team before they face Hull City.