Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on Daniel Farke’s team selection for Saturday’s contest, the 1-1 draw that followed, a particular player’s reaction and deadline week musts.

NEIL GREWER

A result that was waiting to happen – in recent weeks we have not killed off teams when we have had the opportunity and this was the game for that inefficiency to catch up with us. A dominant first half with an excellent goal from Jaidon Anthony followed by missed chances and an insipid second half.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CHANCE TAKEN: By Leeds United goalscorer Jaidon Anthony, pictured netting above, but not by others. Picture by Tony Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So, so Leeds! And the consequence is an additional unwanted midweek game in the worst location possible. With the exception of Anthony, none of the fringe players made a claim for a first-team berth which is disappointing. Were they ‘rusty’, or were six changes too many?

But, if the game had been put to bed in the first half, this would not have been a question. And does two substitute keepers on the bench suggest a shortage of squad members? One positive was the inclusion of Charlie Cresswell on the bench. Another is the continuation of the unbeaten run although many supporters would have sacrificed that to allow us to concentrate on the league.

Man of the match: Jaidon Anthony (fitting after a difficult week for him).

ANDY RHODES

Well, it’s fair to say that a replay is the thing that no-one wanted from this game. Plymouth will fancy their chances of getting through to the fifth round but, for Leeds, it’s another fixture at a busy time. If the Whites come through the replay there will be seven games to play in February, including punishing trips to Bristol and Swansea, two to Devon and the home showdown with Leicester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Perhaps ironically, Daniel Farke will need to utilise his squad to get through that run of games but they showed against Plymouth on Saturday that reinforcements are needed. Jaidon Anthony did excellently to put away his goal, while the likes of Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon looked good again.

Anthony did lose his man for the equaliser after Jamie Shackleton was pulled out of position. It shows that with a thin squad at the club, Leeds do, at times, have a soft underbelly. The league continues to be the focus though and winning on Friday is crucial.

Man of the match: Jaidon Anthony.

DAVID WATKINS

That was predictable! The one result we didn’t need or want is the one we get served up with. I had a feeling this would be the outcome; many years of following the Mighty Whites means I expect us to achieve the unthinkable!

Once again we saw how, whenever we stray away from our best XI, we are not quite good enough to get the results we need. On paper, the side looked strong and, in the cases of Archie Gray and Dan James, they were ruled out through injury anyway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four other changes, leaving out the in-form Patrick Bamford, Cree Summerville, an improving Junior Firpo and Glen Kamara meant six changes in all and it was probably too many. Leeds bossed the first half and should have improved on the one goal we got – a superb solo effort from Jaidon Anthony – but a combination of the woodwork and a determined Plymouth defence kept the score at 1-0.

Leeds’ tempo and effectiveness took a downturn in the second half and there was an inevitability about the equaliser coming. It had echoes of the way we defended earlier on this season, leaving a man to get free at the back post. All very annoying and we now face two long trips to Plymouth in February.

Man of the match: Joe Rodon.

KEITH INGHAM

The one result Leeds didn’t need was a draw and, unfortunately, because of an ‘under-par performance’, is what Leeds got. The 1-1 draw means that we are in the FA Cup draw for round five but have a long trip for the replay in between the Bristol City and Rotherham games.

Surprisingly, Daniel Farke kept half of the team that faced Preston and Norwich. He brought Jamie Shackleton, Liam Cooper, Sam Byram, Willy Gnonto, Jaidon Anthony and Joel Piroe into the starting XI. Leeds, although not at their best, had chances. But the second half was really forgettable with only a late superb save by Hazard denying Ilia Gruev getting the fans excited. By this time, Plymouth were level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Quite a few miles will be covered in the next few games with Bristol next up and two trips to Plymouth, and we also have to go to Swansea. Let’s just hope that work behind the scenes continues to get in a couple of additions before the transfer window closes on Thursday. On this performance, we definitely need them; some of the ones who came in didn’t grasp their opportunity for sure. Gnonto was reduced to tears after being substituted after a very poor display.

Man of the Match: Jaidan Anthony.

MIKE GILL

A frustrating day for the Whites produced a disappointing draw and an unwelcome midweek trip to the West Country. United spent the first half-hour peppering the Plymouth goal as the Pilgrims sat back and, somehow, soaked up the pressure.

Most notable were Jaidon Anthony's woodwork rattler which was followed seconds later by another shot on the rebound from Willy Gnonto which was turned onto the crossbar by keeper Conor Hazard. But Anthony was not to be denied and he finished off a fine solo effort with a great goal which found the top corner of the net.

As half-time approached, Leeds continued to dominate but could not finish their chances. The second half saw the Whites let Plymouth back into the game and Argyle midfielder Adam Randell equalised on 73 minutes. They also produced heart-stopping moments which forced a goal-line clearance from Sam Byram and a goal-saving tackle from Liam Cooper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the other end, Hazard was having the game of his life, saving from Ilia Gruev and, somehow, clawing away Patrick Bamford's header. The Whites now have to concentrate on their trip to Bristol City on Friday.