Leeds United fans on 'daft' club decision, change call and total agreement on Whites prediction

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on the contest at the London Stadium including a popular team selection change call and continued bemusement at a “daft” decision by the Whites.

NEIL GREWER

Yet another game where Leeds United need a result – I believe four points from the last two games will give us safety but three on Sunday at West Ham United will ease the last-game nerves a little. Big Sam seems to know what it takes to survive and week on week we see improvements, but we cannot keep giving away penalties which have become commonplace it seems.

POPULAR CHOICE: For Adam Forshaw, centre, to be restored to the Leeds United starting line up at West Ham, rather than being introduced from the bench. Photo by STEVE BARDENS/AFP via Getty Images.

The manager seems keen to change his first XI to suit his plan to counter the opposition and so far so good. I’m hoping West Ham are not seeing this game as a must win – and are distracted and fatigued by their Europa Conference League adventure, a combination I hope results in a satisfying outing for us.

Junior Firpo is unavailable after his red card so there will be a change at left-back and I expect more changes – I would like to see Adam Forshaw start as he clearly adds calmness and order to our play. Again substitutions will be vital but we do have players who can change a game from the bench.

Prediction: West Ham United 1 Leeds United 2.

ANDY RHODES

With two games to go, this is absolutely ‘do or die’ time for Leeds United. The performances have been better under Sam Allardyce but good spells in games are no longer enough.

In fact, in true Big Sam style, Leeds will do well to win ugly. There has been talk of West Ham United potentially being on the beach on Sunday after a midweek Europa Conference League semi-final and the possibility of safety being assured by the time kick-off arrives, but teams always raise their game against the Whites.

In Allardyce’s two games so far we have seen good attacking and defensive play, but we haven’t seen the complete performance as yet. On Sunday, United will need to be near perfect under the circumstances. A win would do a world of good to the confidence, the belief and the mindset of both players and fans. After a tense week in which social media has been a difficult place to be for all concerned, a result is much needed.

Prediction: West Ham United 1 Leeds United 2.

DAVID WATKINS

It feels like Leeds United have a must-win game every week, and, more often than not, we don’t win them! Somehow, despite our dreadful form over the last couple of months, we find ourselves still with a chance of survival due largely to the fact that other teams’ results have been equally poor.

There is no margin left for error this weekend though, it looks like win or bust at the London Stadium. With Forest playing Arsenal and Leicester away at Newcastle you’d have to think a win for Leeds this weekend would drag us out of the bottom three and that would put our survival in our own hands when we face Spurs next week, tough as that game looks.

Everton will fancy their chances of getting something at Wolves, but if they fail then we could leapfrog them too. I don’t know if it’s my head or my heart influencing my prediction, but with West Ham winning through to the Europa Conference League final this week, their minds should be on that and, barring some rogue scores occurring, their goal difference looks to have them already safe.

Prediction: West Ham United 0 Leeds United 1.

KEITH INGHAM

How’s the nerves? It seems every game involving other teams takes the blood pressure up a notch. On Sunday, Everton were blown away by champions elect Manchester City and Leicester lost to Liverpool by the same score on Monday.

By the time Leeds step out at the London Stadium on Sunday, Everton and Forest will have played and hopefully not gained any points. If they haven’t, a win over the ‘Hammers’ would be the perfect end to the weekend.

Sam Allardyce may once again keep it fresh by making the odd change or two in the starting XI. Adam Forshaw hopefully being one to come in after impressing in the second half against Newcastle. Georgino Rutter scored in the Under-21s' play-off victory, his first goal for the club could be another to get a place. I still struggle to comprehend not using a player we paid so much for - it seems daft.

West Ham will have played their Europa Conference semi-final in Holland three days before this game and depending on the result may be more focused on a cup final at the end of May. Moyes may bring in squad players also which hopefully improve Leeds’ chances of a win. I’m saying Leeds win.

Prediction: West Ham United 1 Leeds United 3.

MIKE GILL

As the season draws to a close, there is no time for Leeds United’s coaching staff and players to reflect on what has gone before. Football is a game riddled with clichés. The Whites have faced a significant collection of ‘must win’ games and they haven’t won enough of them!

Even Sunday’s clash at West Ham United is not a ‘must win’ in mathematical terms but by five o’clock on Saturday night it could be. Both Everton (at Wolves) and Nottingham Forest (at home to Arsenal) fulfil their penultimate fixtures on Saturday and as always Leeds are relying on poor results from them.

If fate is not kind then anything less than a United win the following day could put an end to their Premier League stay a week early. There have been signs of life under Sam Allardyce and at least we know that the Whites will put up a fight against a team who are all but safe. It’s high time the Whites won a game and this one needs to be it!