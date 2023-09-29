Leeds United fans on changed Whites picture, returning player and task disagreement

The picture has changed as Leeds United head for Saturday’s Championship hosts Southampton, ahead of which there is blanket positivity yet still disagreement among the club’s fans.

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on the weekend’s clash at St Mary’s with contrasting predictions and team selection thoughts as a Whites player returns.

DAVID WATKINS

At the end of August, a trip to St Mary’s would have been a daunting one; the Saints were undefeated at that stage and were expected to be pushing for an immediate return to the Premier League, possibly even more so than Leeds United. Now, as we come to the end of September, the picture is somewhat different.

GOOD QUESTIONS: For Leeds United boss Daniel Farke to answer, such as whether to manage the game time of fit again captain Liam Cooper, above, the skipper pictured in last weekend's 3-0 win against Championship visitors Watford at Elland Road. Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images.

Southampton have lost all four games they have played in September and have shipped 12 goals, scoring only twice, whereas Leeds are yet to concede in September and are unbeaten in the month. Hence on paper, there is the temptation to suggest Leeds are strong favourites to win this one.

However, I cannot believe Southampton’s poor run can continue, or be allowed to continue by the club management so I’m expecting a far more resolute performance from them this weekend.

As for Leeds, we know we have the tools to beat anyone on our day and yet we’ve also seen one or two defensive lapses in the last couple of games in which, but for some shoddy finishing from the opposition, we would have conceded.

The return of Joe Rodon should make that less likely but I’m sitting on the fence again for this one and would be happy with a point.

Prediction: Southampton 1 Leeds United 1.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds sit sixth in the Championship after a very productive week. Two wins and a draw has put smiles on faces and happy comments on social media. You are as good as your last game, somebody once said and Leeds were very good beating Watford.

At the weekend, Leeds travel to the south coast to face a Southampton side in poor form and on a four-game losing run with their manager Russell Martin looking likely to be the first managerial casualty with only eight games played.

Daniel Farke could call upon the services of Patrick Bamford but will be without Willy Gnonto until after the October international break. The winger had an operation on his ankle pre-Watford.

It has to be seen if Farke changes a winning team, Joe Rodon is available after serving his one-match suspension. Personally, I wouldn't make any changes. The players who beat Watford deserve their shirts and I’d keep the same starting XI.

Leeds don't have a really good record at St Mary’s Stadium but with the confidence of three good results behind them, I expect that to change tomorrow lunchtime.

Prediction: Southampton 1 Leeds United 3.

NEIL GREWER

Following an excellent team performance last time out I hope for a repeat performance tomorrow – and with Southampton needing a result, and desperate to impress following some below-expectation performances, this could play right into our hands. Southampton will not sit back and that suits Leeds.Selection wise I expect the same starting XI as last week except possibly for the inclusion of Joe Rodon in place of Liam Cooper (managing Liam’s game time) but this gives captaincy questions. I expect Jamie Shackleton to keep his place as I feel he may be more suited to the Southampton challenges than vice-captain Luke Ayling. Good questions to have to answer though!

Especially due to the frequency of the following games, I expect all five substitutions to be made regardless of how the game is going – the two wingers, full-backs and central midfielders being prime candidates in a positive scenario with forwards becoming candidates in a more negative scenario. Daniel Farke seems to be managing the squad well via good use of substitutions. The way we are playing I cannot see anything other than a Leeds win.

Prediction: Southampton 1 Leeds United 2.

ANDY RHODES

After a dominant win against a good Watford side, Leeds United travel to Southampton for their first game against one of their fellow relegated clubs.

Although this is still a big test, the prospect of a visit to the south coast doesn’t look as daunting as it did a few weeks ago. The Saints’ form has faltered since the end of August. After winning three of their first four games, they have now lost four on the bounce and conceded 12 goals within that time.

Leeds, meanwhile, are on the up having settled on a relatively consistent starting XI. Jaidon Anthony looks like he could fill in for the injured Willy Gnonto, while Glen Kamara slotted perfectly into the midfield. Saints fans on social media are all too aware that their side is not defending as a unit at present. If the hosts give Leeds the opportunity to break at them it could be another successful afternoon for the Whites.

Prediction: Southampton 1 Leeds United 3.

MIKE GILL

After allowing ourselves to bask in the warm afterglow of the Watford experience, we turn to the serious business of a trip to the south coast.

During the transfer window, Saints boss Russell Martin suffered similar problems to Daniel Farke with a number of key players leaving the club to seek their fortunes elsewhere. Southampton appeared to be dealing with the problem better than Leeds, winning three and drawing one of their first four games. They then went on to lose their last four games and they badly need to pick themselves up again.This could make them a tough prospect tomorrow, particularly as their last two reverses were narrow ones and although Leeds have the upward momentum, all losing streaks come to an end sometime.

Once again, Daniel Farke’s selection problems are going to be benign ones and it is true to say that despite all the high profile departures, the Whites current squad is far better balanced than the one which faced weekly humiliation in the Premier League last season.