Leeds United’s fans have had their say on Saturday’s defeat at Blackburn.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United lost ground in the Championship’s automatic promotion race through Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at Blackburn Rovers - but what did the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on the reverse at Ewood Park including thoughts on a “strange” decision, criticism of Daniel Farke and the only three players exempt from below par displays.

MIKE GILL

After three wins in a row, United failed to extend their run at Blackburn Rovers. As usual, the Whites dominated possession, but their build-up seemed ponderous and lacking in menace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pascal Struijk managed to allow Tyryhys Dolan to pass him and Ao Tanaka arrived to fell the Rovers man in the penalty area. Todd Cantwell struck a well-taken spot kick into the left-hand corner of Illan Meslier's goal. The Frenchman was at full stretch and a little unlucky not to get a hand to it.

Brenden Aaronson, Willy Gnonto and Struijk all had efforts denied, and Blackburn seemed to have the game under control.

In the second half, the pattern continued as the Whites became more and more frustrated as the clock ran down.

Substitutions were duly made and included a rare 20 minutes for Patrick Bamford. The big man looked a little rusty but was involved in a dangerous move, which ended with Largie Ramazani finding the net, but his effort was judged to be offside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not a game to remember, but United now have a whole week to regroup before welcoming Derby to Elland Road.

Man of the match: Joe Rodon.

KEITH INGHAM

It wouldn’t be Leeds if they did things the easy way.

Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Blackburn was disappointing considering the other two challengers in the top three ‘did the business’. Leeds, backed by a huge following, were strangely slow to start but, when the engine warmed up, they had the lion’s share of possession.

But, once again, Leeds failed to turn possession into goals. The only goal of the half came when Ao Tanaka fouled in the area and Todd Cantwell converted the penalty that was awarded.

The second half was as disappointing with only Pascal Struijk testing Aynsley Pears who saved his header superbly. Patrick Bamford was, strangely, given his first opportunity to impress.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He did, in fairness, trouble the Rovers defence, something Joel Piroe didn’t. He actually flicked on a ball that fell to Largie Ramazani in a goalmouth melée but the goal was ruled out for offside.

Sometimes teams have an ‘off day’ and Saturday was definitely one. It’s only one game and I’m sure that Farke will have some strong words to his that will bring a better performance next Saturday. Good, if not excellent form at home has to be aligned with more points away from Beeston.

Man of the Match: Nobody stood out I’m afraid.

DAVID WATKINS

If ever we needed a reminder that Leeds will not run away with a Championship title this season, the trip to Ewood Park was it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We knew it would be tough; Rovers had recently re-found their early-season form, and their win at Middlesbrough this week raised a few knowing eyebrows. We also know that to win any game in the Championship, you have to be completely on your game for the whole game; Leeds, for once, were not.

Leeds bossed the possession in this one as much if not more than in most games, but a moment of defensive naivety and a failure to turn possession into clear-cut chances meant the home side could defend their way to all three points. It was similar to the defeat we suffered at the hands of Burnley earlier in the season.

A penalty in the 22nd minute when Ao Tanaka clumsily brought down Tyrhys Dolan was ultimately enough to see Blackburn to victory although, as Leeds pressed for the equaliser, there were other chances for the home side, better chances in fact than Leeds created.

It’s only our third defeat and we know there will be more but we need to put it behind us and go again; two important home games are upcoming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Man of the Match: No one provided that spark to turn the game in our favour.

ANDY RHODES

You could say a defeat for Leeds on Saturday was bound to happen.

After one of their most dominant performances of the season, you wouldn’t have bet against a reality check soon afterwards. In stark contrast to the Luton game, the Whites didn’t seem to have the ideas or the confidence to assert themselves against a Rovers side which is chasing the play-offs.

The first half in particular was poor. The penalty was clear but Leeds didn’t do enough either side of it to warrant a goal, let alone three points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Of course, they had their moments. The Largie Ramazani offside at the end was also the right call but, when Plan A wasn’t working, Daniel Farke didn’t have a suitable Plan B. That has been a criticism of him from the fan base. Leeds have failed to turn a lot of games around when things aren’t going their way.

With Sheffield United and Burnley always waiting to capitalise on any dropped points elsewhere, the margin for error is slim again this season.

Man of the match: Ao Tanaka.

NEIL GREWER

Reflecting on the game, a neutral may suggest a draw to be a fair result but, in reality, Blackburn deserved the victory.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds were well below recent standards with arguably only Illan Meslier, Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk recording near-par performances – and Meslier had very little to do to warrant his. Leeds had possession, but not any telling crosses or defence-splitting passes and Blackburn were happy to defend in numbers.

Every Leeds player was ‘below par’ – including the substitutes who could have been introduced earlier. Nobody seemed able to control the ball or pass accurately and, all too often, Leeds lost physical battles whilst giving away cheap free kicks for silly challenges, playing into Blackburn’s game plan.

Ao Tanaka had his worst game since becoming a regular, including giving away the penalty, and Brenden Aaronson was bullied all afternoon whilst Joel Piroe was ineffective.

The full-backs were poor in both defence and attack. Substitutions failed to make an impact. This may have been an opportunity for Joshua Guilavogui to provide experience and leadership which was missing in this outing.

Man of the Match: Feels wrong to reward someone after such a collectively inept performance.