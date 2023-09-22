Leeds United fans on biggest Whites obstacle and suggested Watford changes

Leeds United will end a busy week with Saturday’s Championship hosting of Watford, ahead of which Whites fans are in agreement about both the visit of the Hornets and the midweek draw at Hull City.

Here is what our YEP Jury had to say on Wednesday night’s goalless draw at the Tigers and predictions for Saturday’s visit of Valerien Ismael’s side, including suggested changes and one of the “biggest obstacles” for Daniel Farke’s side.

NEIL GREWER

After three clean sheets, I feel we are getting into positions to win games. We do not look porous but we have to take our chances in front of goal. The league position is encouraging, as are performances, now we are out of the transfer-window shenanigans.

BIG MISS: Suspended Leeds United centre-back Joe Rodon, above, for Saturday's Championship visit of Watford. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

I expect Watford to be less defensively minded than Sheffield Wednesday were in our last home outing, hence I see goals in this fixture, although we will have to be more creative in the final third than against Wednesday. Following the battle at Hull, I am sure the team will see changes.

I do not expect Willy Gnonto to start owing to injury, Joe Rodon is unfortunately suspended (following a ridiculous first yellow-card decision) and I am sure Sam Byram will return after being rested. Archie Gray will, I feel, be rested, allowing us to see one of our new midfield signings.

So at least four changes to the last starting line-up with Rodon being the biggest miss as a good partnership was developing with Pascal Struijk. A strong squad will see us through this game.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Watford 1

ANDY RHODES

It will be a short while yet before the Championship table really begins to take shape but Leeds are already eyeing their place in the top six after taking four points from two tough away games.

It could have been better on Wednesday night had all 11 men stayed on the pitch, but a point under those circumstances is a very good result.

Before the game, Daniel Farke suggested that he may need to manage his squad with three games in a week, and his task has now become harder with suspensions and possible injuries to deal with.

With the counter-attacking style of play that Leeds employ, we suspected they may be better on the road this season but, with three draws in three home games, it is difficult for teams to win at Elland Road.

To win against Watford, United will need to find ways of breaking down another defence that could sit deep. To be in the promotion mix in May, this is one of the biggest obstacles in Farke’s way.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Watford 1

DAVID WATKINS

A point against Hull has to be seen as a tremendous result considering we were down to 10 men for the final half hour.

We all know we should have put the game to bed in another dominant first half but the one thing still holding us back is our finishing; sometimes it’s good and sometimes, as against Sheffield Wednesday and Hull, it’s not so good. So we move quickly on to a return to Elland Road and a winnable game against Watford.

If we can add three points from this one then it will have been a very good week. Watford have one point less than Leeds after the first seven games and their results are a mixed bag. They opened with a solid 4-0 win against QPR but then failed to score in their next three, picking up just one point.

Having said that, their two defeats were only by a single goal in each case and they’ve since beaten Birmingham 2-0 and drawn with Coventry and West Brom.

Leeds have, in my opinion, been the better side in every game we’ve played this season and the only thing holding us back is our finishing. I’m banking on us finding our scoring touch against Watford.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Watford 0

KEITH INGHAM

After Leeds have travelled to Hull City and hopefully returned with a positive result from there on Wednesday, they return to their spiritual home to face Watford this Saturday.

The performance at Millwall was righty praised with the defence solid, albeit for a couple of early nervous moments in the game, and the midfield and attack showing what a good side we are moving forward and scoring goals.

Watford have had a mixed bunch of results. They started with a 2-0 home win over Birmingham but have lost at home to Blackburn and away at Stoke City. They went out of the Carabao Cup at Stevenage on penalties.

Last weekend they beat QPR 4-0 at home. Three games in six days will test the squad so there may have been one or two changes against Hull City. I’d expect Daniel Farke to keep the same XI that started at Millwall for the game with Watford, barring injuries.

Leeds have the additional bonus of players on the bench who can change things when they come on – and that is a massive plus. Why not finish off the three games in less than a week with a win, and I think they will.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Watford 0

MIKE GILL

As is the way of the Championship, United find themselves back in action on Saturday against the dangerously unpredictable Watford.

The dour, uncompromising slog against Hull City was a point well taken. Left with 10 men for the last half hour after Joe Rodon collected two questionable yellow cards, the Whites were compelled to fight a rearguard action. Prior to this, they had supplied most of the meaningful goalmouth action but failed to convert their chances into goals.

Unfortunately, they found debutant goalkeeper Ryan Allsop in fine form or the outcome would have been very different. Despite their shaky start to the season, United are building up a head of steam.

Three points and two clean sheets from two difficult away grounds is not to be sniffed at. Now they need to improve their home form and Saturday would be a good day to start – but it won't be easy. Laurent Ismael is the current occupier of the Watford hot seat and he knows that unless he can make his side promotion contenders, his stay at Vicarage Road will not be a long one.