Leeds United fans make feelings known towards Sky Sports following four more TV selections

Leeds United fans made their feelings known towards Sky Sports on Friday following the 0-0 draw with Middlesbrough at Elland Road - and with good reason.

Warning: the below video contains language some may find offensive

Following the end of the game Leeds fans accompanied the final whistle on-field interviews with a chorus of their favourite chant against the TV company having seen four more of the Whites fixtures selected for Sky coverage in the next few months.

Fixtures against Brentford and Nottingham Forest have been altered at Elland Road, as have away trips to Wigan Athletic and West Bromwich Albion.

Although United fans poked fun at the provider on Friday evening there are serious undertones to Leeds' continuing involvement in live TV games.

United by November 10th, the final action before the third international break of the season, will have seen nine of their opening 17 Championship games chosen for exclusive broadcast making a mockery of the initial fixture release for fans.

Leeds United fans at Derby County.

Leeds will have banked a mere £460,000 for the inconvenience by the time the trip to the Hawthorns comes around in two months time, a far cry from the riches of top flight football in the Premier League.

What is the current TV deal and how much do Leeds United earn?

The current EFL TV deal amounts to £90m a year which is shared across all 72 league clubs, with Championship sides receiving the bulk of the payments.

As the current deal enters its final season, teams at home on Sky Sports will earn £100,000 a game, while a Sunday home match will see £120,000 pocketed for the hosts.

Away teams earn a set fee of £10,000 for every appearance on TV.

From 2019 the new five-year TV deal for EFL clubs will increase to £120m collectively, while the Premier League's “solidarity” payment will remain in place for the lower leagues - Championship clubs are allocated £4.3m each from the payment.

Last season the Whites received just £914,000 for all 20 games that were shown across the season on television which worked out at just £45,700 a game.