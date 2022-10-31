Leeds United fans line up to hail brave star as evidence is given to Whites 'theory'

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say following a Saturday night to remember at Anfield, including a view on a Whites stats ‘theory’.

NEIL GREWER

Well, we never saw that coming. Unbelievable. Leeds lost the battle of the attacking stats but reversed the recent trend and won the one stat that really matters. The small margins were in our favour for once. Commitment and attitude was top notch – a real shift put in by all. And a good refereeing performance to boot, keeping a relentless game flowing.

BRAVE: Whites goalkeeper Illan Meslier smothers the ball under pressure from Andy Robertson as part of a superb display that was crucial to Saturday night's memorable 2-1 win against Liverpool at Anfield. Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images.

I thought Illan Meslier was excellent and after five minutes Robin Koch and Liam Cooper were solid and organised (bar Liam’s two air kicks). Brenden Aaronson again showed quality and was unlucky not to score and Tyler Adams was his usual energetic self. Jack Harrison’s finishing was poor and Patrick Bamford again lacked the touch required. The substitutions seemed sensible and worked– especially not replacing Crysencio Summerville who did not have the best first half. Overall, a hard-fought and deserved win – just!

Man of the match: Illan Meslier.

ANDY RHODES

Performances like that don’t come around too often, but when they do, they live long in the memory. This could be the result that kick-starts Leeds United’s season, and not a moment too soon. Not many would have predicted a Leeds win at Anfield but the result was more than deserved. It wasn’t a smash and grab, United went toe to toe with Liverpool and came out on top.

Big displays could be found right across the pitch and Illan Meslier will be an obvious pick for man of the match. Without his 10 saves, the home side would have run away with the game. Crysencio Summerville was instrumental in getting Leeds up the pitch.

There was still the odd mistake with a couple of potentially hazardous defensive mix-ups, but this was a three points Leeds earned. The result is in keeping with the stats which tell you that Leeds are unlucky to find themselves near the foot of the table.

Man of the match: Illan Meslier.

KEITH INGHAM

Wow! It’s the only word I can think of after that tremendous performance. The 2-1 scoreline will probably, like the win at the Etihad, go down as one of the best wins in recent years. Leeds couldn’t believe their luck when with only four minutes played, Joe Gomez played a ball across his own box, Alisson slipped and the ball went straight to Rodrigo who couldn’t miss from six yards.

Liverpool were level just after that miss, Mo Salah beating Illan Meslier from close range – the keeper got a glove on the ball but couldn’t stop it going in. Liverpool pressed to go in front but found our young keeper in superb form.

Then it happened. Leeds’ second-half substitutes Patrick Bamford and Willy Gnonto combined to give Crysencio Summerville a chance in the last minute and the youngster didn’t disappoint, silencing Anfield on three sides while one end went absolutely crazy as did many, myself included at home watching it.

Man of the match: Illan Meslier.

DAVID WATKINS

Well, we did it again didn’t we? How many times this season have the Jury been united in forecasting one result only for Leeds to do the complete opposite? Every juror, let’s face it, every sane man and woman, had this down as a Leeds defeat.

I guess it just shows how inconsistent the Leeds results have been this season. We have had inconsistent results but our performances have often been better. This was a game that evened up the balance a bit. Yes, we were under the cosh at times and Liverpool hammered some 22 shots at us but, finally, Leeds held firm.

Yes, a Liam Cooper stumble let in Darwin Nunez in the first half but Illan Meslier was back to his brilliant best to thwart that one and made several other top-class saves too, but overall we were solid for once and pounced on the home side’s mistakes ourselves to grab two priceless goals. This has to be a great platform to now go on and prove that we are better than those recent results.

Man of the match: Illan Meslier.

MIKE GILL

Against all the odds, United went to Anfield and ran Liverpool off the park, banishing memories of one of the most humiliating evenings last season. Early in the game, both sides had dodgy defensive moments. Leeds capitalised on theirs thanks to the sheer persistence of Brenden Aaronson and the tenacity of Rodrigo.

Mo Salah then equalised from a Robertson cross as Liverpool pressed hard. Brenden Aaronson then rattled the Liverpool crossbar and Illan Meslier pulled off a string of fine saves. The Frenchman continued his amazing display in the second half with a mixture of acrobatics and bravery.

Then it came. Willy Gnonto held off three Liverpool defenders and somehow squared the ball into the penalty area. Patrick Bamford slipped the ball to Crysencio Summerville whose lightning reactions ensured that the ball would come to rest in the Liverpool net. Wow.