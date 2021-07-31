Leeds United defender Pascal Struijk in action against Real Betis. Pic: Bruce Rollinson

The Whites saw defender Diego Llorente earlier limp off in the first half and lost second centre-back Struijk late on due to a kick out by the Real Betis forward.

Struijk and Fekir had been battling for the ball all afternoon and the Frenchman appeared to lose his cool with time ticking down in the East Midlands.

The 21-year-old Dutchman shrugged off a challenge around the halfway line before Fekir could be seen lashing out in frustration.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Struijk initially tried to carry on after the incident but was forced to limp off and was later seen with an ice pack around his leg at the full-time whistle.

Leeds fans, understandably, were not impressed by the act - which was only deemed a yellow card - in what was supposedly a pre-season friendly clash between the two clubs.

Here's what they had to say post-match:

@AllLeedsTV That is disgusting from Fekir. No need for that at all. He could've hurt Struijk here. Should've been a red card. #LUFC

@ZakLewis17 Very Leeds having our two main CB's go off injured 2 weeks before the season starts. Fingers crossed they both aren't out for long. Really poor from Fekir, red all day long for me.

@_media_journo Fekir only booked there, should have been a red. #LUFC

@spanishdotcom Absolutely disgusting from Fekir Deserves a red.

@FlyTheWhiteRose Disgusting challenge that was! It’s only a friendly, and we’re losing our best defenders!

@popeydaysous Very good player him but he has just ruined a great performance with that kick out. No need for it he was not getting any change out of Pascal.

@JohnTipple1999 This is absolutely disgusting. I know it’s a friendly but surely this has to be looked at by UEFA or someone, you can’t get away with it.

@theadelites Friendly or not he has to be sent off for that. Ridiculous.

@tmcgee2001 Much better second half. The main concerns are the injuries to Llorente and Struijk. Absolutely ridiculous from Fekir.

@fplchancer Struijk off after a really poor hack from Fekir; looks like ankle & seems worse than what Llorente went off with Betis have been feisty today to say the least.