Leeds United fans leave floral tributes to brave Toby Nye

FLORAL tributes to Leeds United superfan Toby Nye have been placed outside Elland Road after the brave six-year-old lost his cancer battle.

And a Leeds United shirt has also been placed below the Billy Bremner statue in memory of Toby and late Leeds striker Phil Masinga.

One floral tribute to Toby bears the message: “Fly with the angels young man. Rest in peace Toby. Marching on together.”

The YEP understands the club is planning to meet with Toby’s family with a view to paying tribute to him ahead of the Norwich game at Elland Road on Saturday February 2.

Toby’s family issued a statement on social media on Sunday evening to reveal the heartbreaking news.

Toby, of Osdmondthorpe, had battled stage four Neuroblastoma since his fourth birthday, but was declared to be in remission last year.

Toby Nye pictured with Liam Cooper

Leeds United helped the family in a campaign to raise £200,000 to pay for antibody treatment.

Tragically, Toby was diagnosed with a brain tumour in the autumn after suffering from headaches and vomiting.

The family statement released on Sunday read: “Our little warrior passed away yesterday at 1345.

“He was at home in the arms of mummy and daddy, with his big brother Ollie, his baby sister Sienna and all his family around him.

“He fought so hard to the end, he wasn’t in any pain and he was peaceful. I cannot even begin to explain how we are feeling right now, heartbroken doesn’t even come close.”

The club’s owner, Andrea Radrizzani, said in a statement: “We have lost one of our own. Toby Nye was part of our family and the moments we spent together will be in our hearts forever.

“Toby made a huge impact on all of us at the club, his smile inspired us all. His friendship with our captain Liam Cooper was beautiful and these memories will never leave us.”