While welcome, the Whites’ last-gasp win over Norwich City - the ‘worst team in the division’ - didn’t manage to iron out the worry wrinkles but, coupled with the return of striker Patrick Bamford and rising star Joe Gelhardt’s continued upward trajectory, optimism is also on the up.

Here’s what our panel has to say:

Andrew Dalton

Leeds United fans have been delighted to see striker Patrick Bamford back in action. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

They say a week is a long time in politics ... well, three days is even longer in football!

Following the disappointing performance against Aston Villa last Thursday night, Leeds kept everyone waiting to the bitter end to secure a memorable victory at home to Norwich City on Sunday afternoon.

Leeds travel to the Black Country on Friday evening to face an improving Wolverhampton Wanderers side who have enjoyed a fine season under Bruno Lage.

The reverse fixture at Elland Road saw Leeds claim a vital point thanks to a late penalty from Rodrigo, after wonder kid Joe Gelhardt had been fouled in the area.

Joe Gelhardt is all smiles - and has every reason to be pleased with himself reckon Leeds United fans. Picture: Tony Johnson.

I am expecting a similar game at Molineux, with Patrick Bamford leading the line following his return against the Canaries.

If Leeds can get a positive result, it will send them into the final international break in a healthy frame of mind and with the hope that captain Liam Cooper and midfielder Kalvin Phillips can return for the vital run-in.

Andy Rhodes

Rodrigo celebrates his equaliser from the spot in Leeds United's reverse fixture with Wolves at Elland Road earlier in the season. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

After that dramatic, crucial win against Norwich last weekend, Leeds will now be looking to build some momentum and clinch Premier League survival sooner rather than later.

Joe Gelhardt’s last-minute winner last weekend will give the team confidence; you dread to think what the mood would have been like if not for that goal.

His strike will only increase calls for him to start a game while Patrick Bamford and Rodrigo, who were both impressive last weekend, will also be in contention.

Wolves’ form is picking back up after a slump by their own standards. Wins against Watford and Everton in their last two games have done Leeds a huge favour but the Whites can rely only on themselves for points and a win here would go some way to achieving safety.

You have to go back to October 2016 for the last time that Leeds beat Wolves.

Luke Ayling, Stuart Dallas, Kalvin Phillips and Liam Cooper were all at the club back then. Those players know, then, just how tough Wolves are.

Prediction: Wolves 2 Leeds United 1.

Keith Ingham

Follow that! We’ve seen quite a few ‘faces’ of Jesse Marsch’s Leeds.

Combative without the goals against Leicester, woeful against Villa and a better 90-plus minutes against Norwich but again without the goals the performance deserved. It’s a learning curve for the players - and the fans. The most important thing we saw was ‘110 per cent’ commitment from all on Sunday and, without doubt, Leeds looked a better unit with an actual striker leading the line in Patrick Bamford.

Wolves sent Everton to another defeat last weekend, putting more pressure on a certain Frank in charge at Goodison. They have been inconsistent this season, good one week then poor and porous the next. They have three wins and three defeats in their recent games, beating Watford (4-0) and Leicester (2-1) at home, and Everton. Defeats were at Arsenal (2-1) and West Ham (1-0) and 2-0 at home to Palace.

It is maybe too much to ask for another win, especially at Wolves, but a draw might not be beyond Leeds tonight.

Prediction: Wolves 1 Leeds United 1.

David Watkins

After the incredible events at ER on Sunday, there is a belief amongst Leeds fans that we have turned a corner in our journey to Premier League survival.

But there are two ways of looking at the victory over Norwich. On the one hand, it was a very good performance with several good chances created, an obvious boost to morale. But, looked at another way, we did only scrape through against the worst team in the division!

The view you take will determine your Molineux prediction. One thing is certain though, and that is that Wolves are a much better side than Norwich and so you’d think we’ll have to play even better and, more importantly, take more of our chances, to get a positive result. Wolves have plenty of incentive; win and they will move into the top six with the possibility of a Europa League place next season.

They go into this game after two decent performances against Everton and Watford, scoring five and not conceding, although, prior to that, they did lose three on the spin.

Prediction: Wolves 1 Leeds United 0.

Mike Gill

Is the survival glass half empty or half full?

Did United scrape past the awful Norwich by the skin of their teeth? Were the football gods unfair and unkind to the Leeds strike force, especially Raphinha thereby preventing total humiliation for the Canaries? The truth is probably somewhere in between. Wolves will present the Whites with an even tougher task than Aston Villa so Leeds will need to be at the top of their game to get anything at all from this fixture.

The Black Country side finished seventh in their first two seasons on returning to the Premier League.

Last season they ended up 13th. This led them to part company with Nuno Espirito Santo and appoint Bruno Lage. Under Lage’s guidance, they are currently sitting in eighth place. They are tight defensively but by no means unbeatable at Molineaux, having succumbed to Crystal Palace as recently as March 5.

United will need to punch above their weight as Wolves saw off Watford 4-0 the last time they played at home.