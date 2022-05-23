The danger is over. Leeds United’s 2-1 win at Brentford on Sunday coupled with Newcastle United win at Burnley by the same result made certain of top-flight football for a third-successive season for the Whites.

It wasn’t ‘vintage Leeds’ - our YEP fans’ jury is the first to admit that - but it was a win, a win that secured top-flight status and sent fans into the summer break with more hope than perhaps they had perhaps only a few days ago.

Here’s what they made of the win at Brentford Community Stadium.

David Watkins

Well, that was most un-Leeds United like wasn’t it? These huge occasions never seem to go our way but, finally when it counted, this one did.

Leeds played as well as we have seen in recent weeks and months and were largely error free and, once we had our opening goal, we always had our nose in front on this final-day, two-horse race. Newcastle, of course, did their bit by taking an early lead at Turf Moor and the only real jitters came when Brentford equalised and then the Brentford fans appeared to signal a second Burnley goal that, for a while, had us thinking the worst. Thankfully, that proved incorrect.

With Brentford going down to nine men for the final minutes of the game, it always looked unlikely that even Leeds could lose this one. The second goal in added time started the wild celebrations. Leeds have been given a warning this season. We must take heed and put things right before we embark on our third Premier league campaign. Please don’t put us through this again Leeds.

Man of the match: The entire squad.

Keith Ingham

We did it! Unbelievably, Leeds will still be in the Premier League next season thanks to a 2-1 win at Brentford and Burnley losing by the same score at Turf Moor.

As daft as it seems, at kick-off my belief was low, no expectation of anything but another defeat but I bow my head to the players in lilac who stood up when it mattered most.

This season won’t be remembered fondly, a hero left and left an empty feeling but Jesse Marsch was brought in and he’s done the job, whatever fans think of him or his tactics. He will be remembered for keeping us up but he must build a better squad for 2023/23 and that message must be given to the owners - with force. Leeds heroes on the day were a resolute back-eight that scrapped for every ball and Raphinha and Jacky Harrison who got the all-important two goals that saved Andrea Radrizzani’s skin.

The sight of him dancing on the field was tinged with a little annoyance as it was he, in my view, who was part of the problem that saw Leeds fade so badly this season.

The fans deserve another chance to see top-flight football as they have stood resolutely behind their team when many fans would have turned against their team.

Lessons should be learned, as I’ve already said, because this situation of escaping by the skin of our teeth cannot happen again.

Enjoy the summer boys and girls. Drink a few beers to celebrate because you’ve earned it with your superb support throughout.

Well done boys, too; you came good right when you needed to.

Man of the match: Liam Cooper. When you need a leader he was there and a true captain of men.

Mike Gill

When it mattered, the Whites delivered. Everybody was nervous but, somehow, from the beginning, United looked strangely comfortable.

The news from Burnley was good and, after 20 minutes, Callum Wilson’s Newcastle penalty almost made up for Joe Gelhardt’s disallowed effort which was judged to be marginally offside.

Early in the second half, United’s ‘ice man’ Raphinha did his hop, skip and jump routine to put the Whites ahead from a penalty.

On the hour, United’s chances improved further as Wilson added a second for Newcastle before Cornet pulled one back.

Sergei Canos then levelled it for Brentford with a looping header. Only two minutes later, the Spaniard clattered Raphinha after receiving a yellow card for his shirtless celebration.

He was duly sent off.

No further news filtered through from Burnley as Jack Harrison made sure of the three points two minutes into time added on. Take away the emotion, and this was a disciplined performance from the Whites and a deserved win.

Jesse Marsch now has time aplenty to stamp his mark on the club and it is hoped that Andrea Radrizzani remembers his promise to make a permanent tribute to Marcelo Bielsa.

Man of the match: Raphinha.

Andy Rhodes

How do you begin to explain those 90 minutes up in 170 words?

There hasn’t been a day so tense for Leeds United since the famous Bristol Rovers game in 2010. Everything seemed to click in this game and, despite things looking rocky when Brentford equalised, it was ultimately an afternoon to remember.

On so many occasions this season, Raphinha has been the player to take games by the scruff of the neck.

Here, he played like a man possessed. His creativity and availability as an ‘out ball’ was exactly what has been missing from the last few games.

This time, though, he wasn’t working alone. Leeds played like a complete unit with everyone on the same page, which was exactly what was required.

There’s no doubt that a big summer is required at Elland Road but, for now, we can relax for the first time in months.

Will I sleep tonight?

No.

Could we all do with two months off from this game?

Absolutely.

Man of the match: Raphinha.

Andrew Dalton

I dont know where to start! Winners are grinners and Leeds are staying up and that’s all the matters!

After a day of unbelievable drama and every Leeds United fan has aged about 100 years, Jack Harrison’s piledriver has kept Leeds in the Premier League for another 12 months. I dont know what the overriding emotion is!

After going through the mill for the last few weeks, safety was confirmed as Burnley lost at home to Newcastle United and Leeds United did the unthinkable and not only won in London, but won in Brentford for the first time in 71 years!

Leeds took the lead through a Raphinha penalty after Raya had brought him down but Brentford equalised through Serge Canos, who was then sent off for a second yellow card.

Leeds hit the jackpot with a last-minute winner from Jack Harrison, who clearly likes to play in London after his hat-trick against West Ham in January, to send the Leeds fans into ecstasy.

Cue the celebrations! Im off for a stiff drink!