Leeds United began last season with a trip to arch-rivals Manchester United where they were consummately defeated 5-1.

Luke Ayling's long-range equaliser gave hope to the travelling supporters shortly after the break but a Bruno Fernandes-inspired Man United eventually romped to a convincing victory.

This time around, Leeds supporters are less enamoured by the prospect of facing a 'Top Six' side away from home on the opening day, with the vast majority opting for a home fixture to begin the new campaign.

Ahead of Thursday's 2022/23 fixture release, Leeds fans have voted in number for their preferred opening day contest with 47% of 615 respondents opting for any fixture - home or away - against a newly-promoted side.

Fulham, AFC Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest will join Leeds in the top flight next season and the thinking behind many supporters hoping for an opening day bout with the newly-christened Premier League sides is they do not tend to put up as stern a test as a more established outfit might.

Nevertheless, certain sections of the United fanbase could not be described as shrinking violets, as 35% of respondents hope for an Elland Road affair, against one of the 'Top Six' Premier League clubs.

Last season, Leeds lost all 12 of their matches against the so-called 'Big Six', in stark contrast to their performance the season prior in which United were unbeaten at home versus the big sides.

BATTLE: Leeds players emerge from the tunnel at Old Trafford during the first game of the 2021/22 season (Photo by Alex Morton/Getty Images)

A mere 7% of those polled hope for an away tie against a 'Top Six' club, while just over 10% hope to see Leeds in action against a mid-table opponent.