Leeds United’s fans are in complete agreement ahead of Saturday’s visit of West Brom.

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leeds United will look to take another step towards promotion with Saturday’s lunchtime visit of West Brom - but what do the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on the weekend’s visit of the Baggies including complete agreement on the predictions front and expectation with Illan Meslier.

KEITH INGHAM

Without a shred of doubt, beating Sheffield United for the second time this season was the biggest statement that this superb team could put down to its challengers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 3-1 win cements United’s position at the top and increased their lead over the Blades to five points, but more importantly it increased the gap to third place to seven points.

Unfortunately, the win came with bad news. Captain Ethan Ampadu faces a spell out of the team with a knee injury that could end his season.

It’s a body blow for Daniel Farke as he isn’t blessed with a multitude of centre-backs.

Fans will hope that the Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk partnership in defence continues without an injury ruling one of them out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tomorrow’s visitors West Bromwich Albion are now coached by one of the nicest blokes in football Tony Mowbray – he recovered from a serious illness which made him leave his previous job. He joined Albion in January to manage them for the second time.

Leeds need five wins to pass the 90-point mark.

I’m hoping that starts with a comfortable win over an opponent that will be difficult, but beatable. I’d back this team to beat anybody at the moment.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 West Bromwich Albion 0.

NEIL GREWER

Following recent performances and results, Leeds are looking like promotion certainties – well, as much as Leeds can ever look certainties!

With Burnley playing in the FA Cup, this fixture gives the possibility of opening a 10-point gap to third place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

West Bromwich Albion are the highest placed team still to play Leeds. Yet United are 24 points ahead with a goal difference advantage of 37 on the Baggies.

All evidence suggests a Leeds win and it is hard to see beyond this, but football can throw up weird results.

The absence of Ethan Ampadu weakens the squad but makes team selection easier with the only question being over who plays in the midfield two.

Ilia Gruev was uncharacteristically poor at Sheffield United on Monday whilst Joe Rothwell provided the corner delivery resulting in the second goal – once again from the bench, so the starting two will be interesting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ilan Meslier was put under immense pressure in Sheffield (especially from set pieces), and it impacted him but he reacted well and redeemed himself in the second half.

I would expect West Brom to use similar tactics against Meslier from set pieces.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 West Bromwich Albion 0.

DAVID WATKINS

Can this season get any better? At the moment Leeds look unstoppable and you’d think the visit of an erratic West Brom will only be an opportunity to continue building our record-breaking season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both Sunderland and Sheffield United grabbed early one-goal leads in the previous two games, both a result of poor defensive work from Leeds.

But, even giving away the advantage like that, Leeds went on to dominate while the teams in the red and white stripes faded.

There is a warning there of course that, on another day, and as we saw with our three league defeats this season, sometimes we can’t break down a decent team intent on protecting a lead at all costs.

The Albion, since losing Carlos Corberan to Valencia at Christmas, have continued to flirt with the top six under Tony Mowbray but have struggled to put winning streaks together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They won last time out beating Oxford 2-0 and before that got a hard-earned draw at Millwall, something we failed to do. Yet they have also recently been beaten by Blackburn, Plymouth and Middlesbrough.

My guess is we will be far too potent a force for them and I’m expecting another big Leeds win.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 West Bromwich Albion 0.

MIKE GILL

Monday’s visit to Sheffield United was surely one of the finest accomplishments by Daniel Farke’s side.

As expected, the Blades came out and attacked from the very beginning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By the second half, Leeds were battered and bruised but beginning to find their familiar shape again.

What came later was the stuff of dreams and a tribute to the resilience and total belief of this squad.

Another serious challenge awaits at Elland Road against play-off contender West Bromwich Albion.

The Baggies are managed by the vastly experienced Tony Mowbray and face fierce competition for a place in the top six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Their recent performances both home and away have lacked any form of consistency, but they have plenty to fight for.

The Whites must keep focused on the job in hand and keep their wonderful run going and banish any temptation to bask in Monday’s glory.

The last thing that anyone would want to witness would be an ‘after the Lord Mayor’s Show’ type of performance.

I believe that the Whites will do the business again on Saturday by sticking to their tried and tested formula by keeping a cool head and by staying grounded.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 West Bromwich Albion 0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ANDY RHODES

In recent weeks, Leeds United have taken some big steps towards a potential promotion back to the Premier League.

Victories in tough looking games at Coventry City and Watford were followed up with impressive wins against two of their biggest rivals at the top of the table – in Sunderland and Sheffield United.

Of course, there is a long way to go yet and tomorrow’s visitors West Bromwich Albion are chasing promotion themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Baggies sit in fifth place but are in a mixed run of form following the departure of Carlos Corberan.

Instead, Tony Mowbray will have the unenviable task of picking up three points at Elland Road.

Daniel Farke may opt to rotate some members of his starting XI after a real battle at Bramall Lane on Monday.

With five games to come in March, we will very quickly approach the business end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday’s victory over Sheffield United could be season defining, but the Whites need to keep a level head.

A home win and another comfortable performance would go a long way to calming any of us who got carried away in Sheffield.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 West Bromwich Albion 0.