Leeds United fans in total agreement on Sunderland visit as warning is made

Leeds United’s fans have had their say on Monday night’s visit of Sunderland.

Leeds United face an automatic promotion rival with Monday night’s visit of Sunderland - but what do the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say about the contest including complete agreement on the predictions front, a Black Cats warning and Whites ‘don’t get beat’ must.

DAVID WATKINS

After the euphoria of another stunning Leeds victory on the road this week, it was slightly deflating to then see all three of our promotion rivals win home games in round 32.

With an 11-point gap now between Sunderland in fourth and Blackburn in fifth I think we can safely assume the two teams to achieve automatic promotion will come from that current top four.

Sunderland had a comfortable win over bottom-side Luton Town this week and they are on a decent run of eight unbeaten league games – similar to the runs Cardiff and Coventry were on before they were pummelled by Leeds.

The Black Cats did struggle recently to draw with the likes of Watford and Plymouth Argyle, though, so it’s hard to know exactly what kind of form they’re in.

All logic suggests Leeds will have too much for the visitors and we certainly owe them one for the way they snatched two points from us at the Stadium of Light back in early October but, all Leeds fans will worry that we’ll step on a minefield at some point between now and the end of the season.

I’m being optimistic though and I’m predicting we will get that deserved revenge.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Sunderland 1.

NEIL GREWER

TV commentators constantly remind us of that game in 1973 – the first ever game I recall watching.

Unlike 1973, in 2025 the teams are merely places rather than leagues apart, however a Sunderland win would still be a surprise given Leeds United’s home form.

Sunderland have dropped points recently but have also recovered points from losing positions and they will feel confident.

Leeds enter this game on the back of some outstanding league performances and results.

Daniel Farke now has the luxury of selecting a team to suit his game plan.

Choices at full-back allow for more attacking options or defensive solidity, in midfield the same applies, whilst in attack Leeds have some of the league’s best players and best back-ups.

Farke must use this luxurious position to United’s advantage and plan to win the game but ensure they do not lose.

There will be some jeopardy in the game tonight, and hopefully a vociferous crowd to create that unique Elland Road atmosphere.

The potential is there for Leeds to win in style and not allow the TV pundits the predictable boring references to 1973.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Sunderland 1.

ANDY RHODES

It would be easy to say that each of Leeds United’s remaining games are cup finals, but tonight’s game against Sunderland has that real ‘big match’ feeling.

While the Black Cats and Burnley aren’t immediately behind Leeds, they’re still waiting for the chance to pounce should the Whites slip up.

There is no place, then, for complacency and Daniel Farke will be prepared for a tough encounter.

He will need Joel Piroe to be on it from the start.

This won’t be a game for passengers no matter how deadly they are in front of goal.

Farke will also need Dan James and Manor Solomon to be on form once again.

The two wingers have been outstanding in recent weeks and they’ve been crucial to the impressive winning run.

Leeds will have to be ready for Sunderland’s unpredictability, but they have lost just two league games since the beginning of October.

Winning games like this is crucial to winning any league.

Leeds will need to channel the same spirit that saw them overcome Leicester this time last year.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Sunderland 1.

KEITH INGHAM

Leeds United started a very tough three-game schedule with a fantastic 4-0 away win at Watford on Tuesday night.

The goals came from Dan James (2), Manor Solomon – with the help of a deflection – and a superb fourth that was made by Ao Tanaka turning Tom Ince inside and out and finished brilliantly by Joel Piroe.

Monday night’s game with Sunderland will be a test, they are in decent form and were very busy in the January transfer window bringing in some quality additions to their squad.

They have chased Leeds, Burnley and Sheffield United most of the season, so they can’t be that bad.

The team basically picks itself and unless somebody picked up an injury in training, I’d expect an unchanged team to face Sunderland.

That means another game on the bench for Pascal Struijk. Leeds at the moment look so solid at the back with Ethan Ampadu and Joe Rodon, so why change it?

An early goal for Leeds could once again be key and I’m expecting a tough encounter with United edging matters by a single goal.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Sunderland 1.

MIKE GILL

Any negative thoughts that remained after the Millwall match were quickly swept away.

The Whites went to Vicarage Road and set about demolishing Watford.

Another clean sheet and another emphatic victory was won on a raw night in Hertfordshire.

The following evening, our three closest promotion rivals all did the business, setting up another interesting weekend at the top of the table.

This time, United are the ones who have to wait as they entertain Sunderland on Monday night under the Elland Road lights.

The Wearsiders are unbeaten in the Championship in 2025, and they will present a tough test for the Whites.

Their acquisition of Enzo Le Fee has been a particularly effective one, and they remain a force to be reckoned with.

Nevertheless, United are seven points ahead of their opponents and will be looking to at least maintain this advantage.

The Whites also have a score to settle after handing Sunderland an unlikely point in the corresponding fixture in the dying minutes of the game back in October.

All these factors set up a fascinating clash between two in-form sides.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Sunderland 1.