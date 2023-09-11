Leeds United supporters will be in familiar but hostile territory on Sunday when they revisit The Den for a Championship reunion with Millwall.

The two clubs will resume a rivalry that has played out only 38 times in their history, with 17 victories for the Whites and 16 for their London counterparts. The Den is sold out for the fixture, the first between the two clubs since Leeds were promoted in 2020, and the atmosphere will be typically raucous.

Leeds haven’t won at Millwall since March 2012 and that victory was the only one they celebrated in 10 previous trips to The Den, making it somewhat of a bogey ground for the Whites.

Daniel Farke, however, has had a happier time of it against the south London side. Although he lost his first visit 4-0 with Norwich, the German has won one and drawn one at The Den. Leeds’ manager also celebrated two home victories and a draw against the Lions as Norwich boss.

The game brings to an end an international break and could see Whites debuts for new boys Ilia Gruev and Jaidon Anthony, who were both signed too late in the transfer window to allow them to take part in the Elland Road clash with Sheffield Wednesday.

Gary Rowett’s Millwall sit 12th in the table going into this one, on seven points, just a point ahead of 15th-placed Leeds. The Lions boss has a question mark over goalkeeper Matija Sarkic, who missed out on international action with Montenegro during the break due to a quad issue, while Farke will be hoping to have the likes of Sam Byram, Daniel James and Ian Poveda fully fit again. Both Byram and James suffered groin issues last month, while Poveda returned to the matchday squad against Wednesday but was not fit enough to start. It is not yet known if Liam Cooper, Junior Firpo and Patrick Bamford will be available for consideration by Farke for the Millwall game though. Cooper sustained a foot problem in the act of scoring against Cardiff City, Firpo has been out with a knee injury since pre-season and Bamford injured his hamstring in a friendly at Hearts in the summer.

