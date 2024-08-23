Leeds United fans in Sheffield Wednesday disagreement and Whites change call

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United are still seeking their first win as Daniel Farke’s side head for tonight’s Yorkshire derby at Sheffield Wednesday, ahead of which there is disagreement amongst the fan base.

Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on predictions for this evening’s Championship showdown with assessment of United’s start to the season so far and a team change call.

DAVID WATKINS

Leeds go to Hillsborough tonight in a sense treading water. With the transfer of Georginio Rutter confirmed this week, Leeds lost their one remaining player capable of providing midfield creativity, that spark of individual brilliance that can break down resolute Championship defences.

CHANGE CALL: To replace Joel Piroe with either Joe Rothwell, above, or Brenden Aaronson. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images.

Everyone expects Leeds to make significant inward transfers in the next few days to bolster one of the smallest first-team squads in the division but, until then we will have to grind out results like the goalless draw we claimed last Saturday at the Hawthorns.

Sheffield Wednesday are a conundrum. They opened their league programme with a convincing 4-0 win against Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth Argyle, but last weekend they suffered defeat by the same score at Sunderland.In between, they made 11 changes to their regular starting XI but still saw off Hull City in the first round of the Carabao Cup.

All we can be certain of is that they will be as highly motivated as ever to try to put one over their Yorkshire rivals. I’m sitting on the fence for this one. I can’t see Leeds creating enough chances to win the game, but I’m hoping that a repeat of the solidity at the back we saw at West Brom can keep the Owls tethered.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Leeds United 0.

NEIL GREWER

Following a back to basics away performance on Saturday at West Bromwich Albion, Leeds United face another tricky game at Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday. But a game where a performance similar to the last one with a bit more quality and adventure up front can yield a positive result.

Wednesday were thrashed at the weekend and there will be a reaction – but they will be keen to avoid conceding goals freely and may be a little cagey. Like West Brom, Wednesday may see a draw with Leeds as a reasonable result. The Leeds team is essentially picking itself at present.

The only starting position with any doubt is the No 10 role where, last time out, Joel Piroe did not excel and I would like to see a change here – giving Brenden Aaronson or Joe Rothwell an opportunity to shine. New signings are required and expected but I cannot see any making the starting XI very soon, although the small squad may give a bench opportunity.

I can see Leeds controlling this game and coming away with a hard-earned victory at Hillsborough following a disciplined performance.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 0 Leeds United 2.

ANDY RHODES

After another week had passed in the Championship, we were beginning to think that Leeds weren’t going to make another signing. We all know reinforcements are needed, both to start games and as cover, but it looks like the wheels are indeed in motion.

At Hillsborough, United will have to go with what they have against a Sheffield Wednesday side who have been hit and miss so far this term. A 4-0 win and a 4-0 defeat so far for the hosts means we don’t know what to expect from them. The quality is there but also the frailty.

Leeds will still have to be at their best to get a result at what became a tough place to go under Danny Röhl at the end of last season. Daniel Farke may well go with the same side that ground out a well-earned point at West Bromwich Albion.

They will have to be more creative, though, as they looked ineffective at times at The Hawthorns. A win in Sheffield will certainly help but as much as three points are needed here, action in the transfer market is equally important.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 2 Leeds United 1.

MIKE GILL

Reflecting on the week which followed the hard-fought draw at West Bromwich Albion, there seems to be little to talk about except the concluding days of the transfer window. Daniel Farke remarked that he was happy to shield questions about incoming transfers at the pre-match press conference.

There is little else that he could say as it should be obvious that those who could give the answers are heavily involved in the negotiating process and therefore unavailable. Late signings would not be involved in this fixture anyway and the manager’s focus has to be on tonight’s game.

Wednesday have had a mixed start to the season. On the opening day they hammered Plymouth Argyle 4-0 before losing by the same score to Sunderland a week later.

Sandwiched between these results was a Carabao Cup win against Hull City, so there are few clues to what will happen tonight. It is a relief that United have tightened up at the back and they must continue with this in the coming weeks as new signings settle in. I feel this is going to be another tight encounter which may not be pretty to watch.

Prediction: Sheffield Wednesday 1 Leeds United 1.