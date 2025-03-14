Leeds United’s fans are in disagreement about the club’s trip to QPR.

Leeds United will sign off the March international break with Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off at QPR - but what do the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say including disagreement on the predictions front, big Whites question poser and highlighting of a woeful Whites record.

NEIL GREWER

Last season “Leeds were falling apart” during this game, which proved decisive in dashing our automatic promotion hopes.

This season, whilst defeat will not be disastrous, Leeds must aim for the Joy Division refrain to be sung ironically and in celebration by the visiting fans.

Much has been written about Leeds and their relatively poor record in early kick-offs, so this presents a challenge. Plus, the game is a free hit for QPR as neither the top six or relegation looms.

However, this United team are capable of rising to the challenge and they must do so following the resumption of normal service on Wednesday night at Elland Road.

I feel Leeds miss the option of Ethan Ampadu when the other midfield incumbents are not performing, however on-song Ao Tanaka, Ilia Gruev and Joe Rothwell are a match for anyone. They will need to be on song on Saturday.

The big question for me is should Brenden Aaronson be rested in this game – he seems to struggle away from home against physical teams. However, Leeds are capable of winning this game and I expect them to do so.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 0 Leeds United 2.

ANDY RHODES

After a much-needed win on Wednesday night saw Leeds United go back to the top of the Championship, thoughts now turn to another banana skin trip down south.

The 4-0 defeat to QPR arguably spelled the end of the Whites’ automatic promotion push last season in what was a timid display.

Daniel Farke made a number of changes ahead of that game amidst a punishing run in.

Against Millwall this week, Farke drew criticism for not withdrawing a tired looking trio of Dan James, Manor Solomon and Joe Rothwell sooner than he did.

With little over two days between the two games, there may be some more tired legs in west London.

Joel Piroe needs a goal to regain his status as the division’s top scorer, while Brenden Aaronson also had a better game in midweek.

The international break is fast approaching but Leeds can’t afford to drop points with their rivals breathing down their necks.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 2 Leeds United 1.

DAVID WATKINS

It was back to business as usual for Leeds United in midweek with a dominant 2-0 victory against one of our bogey sides, Millwall.

It was dominant but, for 82 minutes, the nerves were stretched to breaking point as we fretted about the possibility of Millwall lucking their way to an equaliser.

Now we have more demons to slay, travelling to London for another early kick-off.

Our inability to win in London is legendary and early kick-offs have also proved to be a stumbling block – one win in the last 12 of those!

We don’t have a great record at Loftus Road either; four defeats in our last four visits and the 4-0 humbling there last season signposted our fading promotion hopes.

This season we surely have a better chance with the Hoops having lost their last four games.

Those games were all tricky though, away at Portsmouth, Middlesbrough and West Brom, and at home to Sheffield United and none were lost by more than one goal.

It will not be easy but I’m expecting Leeds to bury the various curses and come home with all three points as long as Lady Luck travels with us.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 0 Leeds United 2.

KEITH INGHAM

Another midday kick-off in London on Saturday is next up for Leeds United with Queens Park Rangers the opponents.

This was the scene of our biggest collapse last season, the 4-0 hammering wasn’t expected but if you don’t turn up and the other team does, that can happen.

If I remember correctly the ‘R’s’ were in danger of slipping into the danger zone but the win kept them well clear of relegation.

There is an argument that it’s time to drop Brenden Aaronson but the manager sees him as integral to his side’s line up so he may keep his place whatever the fans think.

QPR are relatively safe in mid-table but will want to put another one over Leeds and the fact it’s an early kick off in London makes fans more than a little nervous.

Last Saturday they were beaten at West Bromwich Albion, but only by a goal and on Tuesday they were beaten 2-1 at Middlesbrough.

We might not like the early kick offs, the players seem not to either, but it is what it is, so they need to up the ante and get three points. I’m confident they will.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 1 Leeds United 2.

MIKE GILL

Wednesday night’s scrappy game against Millwall was ‘job done’.

We suffered a referee who left his cards at home and disallowed Joel Piroe’s effort for an offside that only he and his assistant saw.

As usual, Millwall were brutal and crude and the official did nothing to dissuade them.

What you do take away from this game is the sheer determination that United showed, and you have to hope they take it with them to West London tomorrow.

QPR are an interesting challenge. Marti Cifuentes saved them from relegation last season only to be faced with a similar task this term as he started the season with a squad that was limited both in numbers and experience. The Hoops now sit in 14th place with 44 points, which should leave them in a safe enough position.

Since beating Derby 4-0 on Valentines Day, they have lost four in a row, albeit against opponents, which included Sheffield United and West Brom.

The Championship rarely dishes up easy matches, especially away from home but you have to believe that United have enough resources at their disposal to put this fixture to bed and keep the pressure on the chasing pack.

Prediction: Queens Park Rangers 0 Leeds United 2.