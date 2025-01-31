Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United return to Elland Road this weekend for Saturday afternoon’s Championship visit of Cardiff City - but what do the club’s fans think? Here is what our YEP Jury have had to say on the contest with complete agreement on the predictions front plus thoughts on Monday night’s goalless draw at Burnley - including a joke about what moaning fans should be made to do.

MIKE GILL

Monday night’s clash with Burnley was the predictable scoreless bore draw, but it was a mature and accomplished performance from the Whites.

It protects our points advantage, and it is just the sort of result that promotions hang on. Maybe those who criticise Daniel Farke’s style of play should be made to watch Burnley for a month, and then they might realise what boring football is all about! Incredibly, the Clarets carded their sixth 0-0 home draw of the season on Monday!

So it’s back to Elland Road to welcome Cardiff City for a rare 3pm kick-off. The Bluebirds are on a bit of a roll at the moment and are unbeaten since losing to Oxford United on Boxing Day.

Despite the improvement in their performance, they are still embroiled in a relegation scrap, being only four points clear of the drop zone.

United need to add to their impressive home record and chalk up another ‘boring and predictable’ Elland Road performance.

They should be in the right frame of mind to do just that as there is little chance of them being complacent or carried away with themselves after Monday.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Cardiff City 0.

NEIL GREWER

Leeds are the best team in the Championship, but they must prove it, and a home game against a resurgent Cardiff City team provides the next opportunity.

Doubtless Cardiff will not come to Elland Road to entertain – and who would blame them? The usual ‘keep it tight and try to snatch something’ ethos will prevail.

Daniel Farke will likely re-instate Joe Rothwell to the starting XI, and I wonder if Ao Tanaka may be rested, especially following Ilia Gruev’s impressive display at Burnley.

Junior Firpo may replace Sam Byram to increase attacking options (plus Sam probably needs a rest).

Jayden Bogle is a certain starter given his recent form – are there two better attacking full-backs than Bogle and Firpo in this league?

Joel Piroe needs a goal or two, but he also needs opportunities to score which have been scarce recently – perhaps our style of play is not helping centre forwards whilst allowing others to benefit. Leeds are top of the league, averaging over two points a game and with the best squad so let’s go “Marching on”.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Cardiff City 0.

ANDY RHODES

After Monday’s borefest at Turf Moor, Leeds will be looking to turn on the style at Elland Road as they welcome a resurgent Cardiff City.

The Burnley fixture was as many predicted, two good defences refusing to be beaten, but also two managers wary of going for broke. Had Burnley dared to show a little more ambition, you would think that Leeds might have nicked a win.

Cardiff, then, is likely to be an improvement in terms of entertainment. United are among the top scorers at home in the Championship while the Bluebirds have one of the worst away defensive records.

They are, though, in form and are unbeaten in eight games, despite not recording a win in the nine games prior.

Joel Piroe and Brenden Aaronson received criticism again on Monday for not having a bigger impact on the game. If they can find their way through Cardiff’s defence we could be in for another home win.

After a tricky away game, a routine home win is very much needed.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Cardiff City 1.

DAVID WATKINS

After the tension of the big game at Turf Moor on Monday comes even more tension this weekend against the Bluebirds!

Due to the failure of Sheffield United and Sunderland to win last week, the Burnley game, tense as it was, was also a bit of a free hit.

Against Cardiff City, there is no such leeway! We simply have to win. Not because losing would be the end of our promotion chase, but because of the damage it would do to confidence, players and fans alike.

We do not need any doubt to creep into our minds; we all believe we are the best team in the division and, week in, week out we’ve proved it; don’t stumble now!

Recent form suggests it will not be easy though.

Unbeaten in eight games, Cardiff have recorded some impressive results. They won at Bramall Lane in the Cup and at Watford and drew at Middlesbrough and Millwall.

In the process, they have hauled themselves four points clear of the relegation zone.

I’m torn on this one. I’m desperately hoping we are not going to stumble in time-honoured Leeds fashion but it is in my mind we are due a fall. I’m being positive though.

Prediction: Leeds United 3 Cardiff City 1.

KEITH INGHAM

Well, that game with Burnley was forgotten very quickly. Daniel Farke saw it as a point gained, which is true, but it’s 90 minutes in which neither team was brave enough to seize an opportunity to get three points.

On Saturday it’s back to Elland Road to face Cardiff City. There is a slight rivalry between the two clubs that goes back to when Leeds were in the Premier League and they beat us in the FA Cup.

In their recent games they’ve beaten Swansea City and Derby County at home and Sheffield United away in the Cup. Earlier in the season, Leeds beat them 2-0 with goals coming from Largie Ramazani and Joel Piroe.

Leeds’ number 10 had another one of ‘those’ games when you hardly knew he was playing on Monday.

Pascal Struijk is back training but tomorrow’s game will be too early for his return so Ethan Ampadu will continue to partner Joe Rodon in the centre of defence.

They’ve gone three games without an opponent scoring. I’d expect an unchanged team to face the ‘Bluebirds’.

Hopefully, Leeds can once again get an early goal and win by a couple of goals.

Prediction: Leeds United 2 Cardiff City 0.